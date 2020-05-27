Bill Clinton hung out with Epstein because of affair with late financier’s madame Maxwell, new book alleges

According to a new book about the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of the late sex offender accused of procuring underage women for him.

“Clinton was allegedly carrying on an affair with at least one woman in Epstein’s orbit, but she was well over the age of consent,” claim authors Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper in ‘A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein’, due out next month.

Rumors about the former president’s involvement with convicted sex offender Epstein have swirled on social media since the billionaire was arrested last year on charges of sex trafficking minors. Epstein later died in a jail cell in New York in a death officially deemed a suicide, but details surrounding it have inspired plenty of conspiracy theories about possible foul play.

Clinton denied knowing anything of Epstein’s crimes, but he admitted to being jetted around multiple times on Epstein’s customized Boeing 727 that is now known to many as the ‘Lolita Express’, as it would allegedly fly men to Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands where they allegedly engaged in sex with minors.

A new Netflix documentary includes an interview with a former worker for Epstein, Steve Scully, who confirms seeing Clinton with Epstein on the island. Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew, also saw Clinton on the island, though said she didn’t see him do anything improper with minors.

According to the new book though, Clinton kept a close relationship with Epstein only to carry on an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who has been accused of procuring minors for the island.

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” an anonymous source who reportedly witnessed the affair told the authors — Goodman is an investigative reporter for Free Beacon, and Halper is an editor for Drudge Report — according to an excerpt published by the New York Post. “That’s why he was around Epstein – to be with her.”

Clinton and Maxwell were actually spotted together on several occasions, including at a private dinner at the New York restaurant Nello in 2002 and at various charity events for the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative.

Maxwell even reportedly attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena denied the affair accusation lobbed at Clinton, saying, “It’s a total lie today, it’s a total lie tomorrow, and it’ll be a total lie years from now.”

Maxwell has reportedly been under investigation by the FBI since last year for her involvement with Epstein. She is currently suing Epstein’s estate for legal fees stemming from her connection to the late financier.

Though the new book, as well as the Netflix documentary, give weight to the argument that Clinton was not up to the same crimes as Epstein – who he claims he had not seen in a decade when he was arrested – it is still only the latest bad look for the former president, who left office following a scandalous affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Since then, Clinton has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including Juanita Broaddrick, who claims he raped her in the ‘70s.

