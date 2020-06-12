‘Comedians SHOULD make fun of people’: Candace Owens refuses to get triggered by Dave Chapelle’s brutal mockery

Conservative activist Candace Owens responded to critics sending her clips of Dave Chappelle’s rant against her from a new George Floyd-themed special by railing against a culture that doesn’t encourage comedians to speak freely.

Critics who were hoping for a feud between Owens and Chappelle are sure to be sorely disappointed by her tweets.

Instead of taking a swipe back at Chappelle, Owens responded by criticizing the culture that doesn’t encourage comedians to target whomever they want, and dismissing Democrats sending her the footage in hopes of triggering an extreme response.

“To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people,” Owens tweeted, adding that Chappelle is “one of the greatest comedians.”

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me:I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people. Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

Owens used the opportunity to blast a culture of political correctness that breeds a reluctance for people to “laugh at themselves” and a desire to “restrain comedians” over controversial material.

We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians.I will never be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! 😂All love! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

Chappelle targeted Owens over a controversial video released last week, where she questioned protesters turning Floyd into a “martyr or hero.”

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f**k what this n**a did,” Chappelle says in his new Netflix special, which dropped on Friday morning, before going off into a vulgar rant about the conservative pundit.

Also on rt.com CANDACE OWENS slammed as ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ and ‘RACIST’ for declaring George Floyd ‘not a martyr or hero’

Owens has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement before, but bringing up Floyd’s criminal record got the African-American conservative denounced as a “racist” and “white supremacist.”

Chappelle’s special — titled ‘8:46’ after the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on Floyd’s neck as the man complained he couldn’t breathe — was released through Netflix and finds the comedian also targeting Fox News host Laura Ingraham, CNN personality Don Lemon, as well as politically outspoken celebrities.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!