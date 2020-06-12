 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Comedians SHOULD make fun of people’: Candace Owens refuses to get triggered by Dave Chapelle’s brutal mockery

12 Jun, 2020 21:17
Dave Chappelle receives the Mark Twain Prize in Washington/Candace Owens addresses National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, Indiana ©  REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Lucas Jackson
Conservative activist Candace Owens responded to critics sending her clips of Dave Chappelle’s rant against her from a new George Floyd-themed special by railing against a culture that doesn’t encourage comedians to speak freely.

Critics who were hoping for a feud between Owens and Chappelle are sure to be sorely disappointed by her tweets. 

Instead of taking a swipe back at Chappelle, Owens responded by criticizing the culture that doesn’t encourage comedians to target whomever they want, and dismissing Democrats sending her the footage in hopes of triggering an extreme response.

“To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people,” Owens tweeted, adding that Chappelle is “one of the greatest comedians.”

Owens used the opportunity to blast a culture of political correctness that breeds a reluctance for people to “laugh at themselves” and a desire to “restrain comedians” over controversial material.

Chappelle targeted Owens over a controversial video released last week, where she questioned protesters turning Floyd into a “martyr or hero.” 

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f**k what this n**a did,” Chappelle says in his new Netflix special, which dropped on Friday morning, before going off into a vulgar rant about the conservative pundit. 

Also on rt.com CANDACE OWENS slammed as ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ and ‘RACIST’ for declaring George Floyd ‘not a martyr or hero’

Owens has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement before, but bringing up Floyd’s criminal record got the African-American conservative denounced as a “racist” and “white supremacist.”

Chappelle’s special — titled ‘8:46’ after the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer held a knee on Floyd’s neck as the man complained he couldn’t breathe — was released through Netflix and finds the comedian also targeting Fox News host Laura Ingraham, CNN personality Don Lemon, as well as politically outspoken celebrities.

