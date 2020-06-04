CANDACE OWENS slammed as ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ and ‘RACIST’ for declaring George Floyd ‘not a martyr or hero’

Candace Owens is being called a racist by supporters of the protests over George Floyd’s death for simply highlighting his criminal past and arguing against him becoming a “martyr” to black Americans.

“I do not support George Floyd and a media depiction of him as a martyr for black America,” Owens said in a video that has now gone viral.

Owens acknowledges Floyd should not have died in police custody — the four officers involved in the incident are now being charged — and she hopes his family “gets justice.”

She added the response to Floyd’s death shows a “broken black culture” in America, one that celebrates criminals.

“We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice from the people in our community that are up to no good,” she said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a Jewish person that’s been five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and the Jewish people champion and demand justice for.”

Owens called the movement to lionize Floyd “bulls**t” and added, “We shouldn’t be buying T-shirts with his name on it.”

Confession: #GeorgeFloyd is neither a martyr or a hero. But I hope his family gets justice. https://t.co/Lnxz0usrp5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 3, 2020

Floyd’s criminal history includes five years behind bars for robbery and assault.

Owens, who is black, has been called everything from “racist” to a “white supremacist” in tweets that have gotten thousands of reactions.

Candace Owens ONLY job for the MAGA crowd is to make them feel good about being racist #CandaceOwens — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) June 4, 2020

Good morning. Candace Owens is a Black, white Supremacist who profits off of being the black face of white racism.Black people can always make a quick buck being willing to say all the racist stuff white racists want to but can’t. #CandaceOwenspic.twitter.com/vtqNZRgVFO — Benjamin Dixon 🏴🚩🇺🇸 (@BenjaminPDixon) June 4, 2020

I just told y’all only a couple of days ago about ignoring #CandaceOwens ...stop sending me her tweets! This person with zero cognitive capacity or cultural compass is blocked and out of my life https://t.co/22MDQal8tR — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 4, 2020

Owens is not the first person to be criticized for blasting parts of the movement protesting Floyd’s death. Others have been attacked and even fired for criticizing looters involved in protests across the nation.

The outspoken Trump supporter has responded by blasting her critics as intolerant.

The best way to practice tolerance, is through intolerance. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2020

Following the viral video of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis officers, protests kicked off across the country demanding police reform and charges against those involved in the incident. All four officers have been charged while some protests have devolved into looting, violence, and even murder.

