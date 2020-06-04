 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
CANDACE OWENS slammed as ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ and ‘RACIST’ for declaring George Floyd ‘not a martyr or hero’

4 Jun, 2020 16:06
Candace Owens delivers a speech during the Convention de la Droite meeting in Paris, France ©  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Candace Owens is being called a racist by supporters of the protests over George Floyd’s death for simply highlighting his criminal past and arguing against him becoming a “martyr” to black Americans.

“I do not support George Floyd and a media depiction of him as a martyr for black America,” Owens said in a video that has now gone viral.

Owens acknowledges Floyd should not have died in police custody — the four officers involved in the incident are now being charged — and she hopes his family “gets justice.”

She added the response to Floyd’s death shows a “broken black culture” in America, one that celebrates criminals.

“We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice from the people in our community that are up to no good,” she said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a Jewish person that’s been five stints in prison that commits a crime and dies while committing a crime and the Jewish people champion and demand justice for.”

Owens called the movement to lionize Floyd “bulls**t” and added, “We shouldn’t be buying T-shirts with his name on it.”

Floyd’s criminal history includes five years behind bars for robbery and assault. 

Owens, who is black, has been called everything from “racist” to a “white supremacist” in tweets that have gotten thousands of reactions.

Owens is not the first person to be criticized for blasting parts of the movement protesting Floyd’s death. Others have been attacked and even fired for criticizing looters involved in protests across the nation.

The outspoken Trump supporter has responded by blasting her critics as intolerant.

Following the viral video of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis officers, protests kicked off across the country demanding police reform and charges against those involved in the incident. All four officers have been charged while some protests have devolved into looting, violence, and even murder.

