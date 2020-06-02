 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump thanks himself for great job on DC protests despite accusations peaceful demonstrators were teargassed for his photo op

2 Jun, 2020 15:20
Donald Trump holds up a Bible during a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church ©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
US President Donald Trump thanked himself for a great job on handling protests across the country, including in Washington DC, where, he claims, there are “no problems,” despite evidence to the contrary.

“DC had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!),” the president tweeted on Tuesday.

“No problems” in the nation’s capital is a rosy outlook, and one critics certainly don’t share with the president. National Guard troops were deployed in the city to manage protests on Monday, and helicopters were eventually dispatched to break up gatherings and enforce a curfew.

On Monday, the president also visited St John’s Church near the White House, a visit that was reportedly only possible thanks to police removing demonstrators near the church, even using tear gas in the process, a move that has been heavily criticized.  

“Teargassing peaceful protesters without provocation just so that the president could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us,” Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said of the church visit in a joint-statement.

The president thanking himself for a job well done is not likely to convert many Trump critics, especially considering violent protests over the death of George Floyd continue in cities across the country, with police officers being shot and businesses being destroyed.

