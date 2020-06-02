 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH car RAM into group of police in Buffalo, New York amid heated protests & unrest

2 Jun, 2020 04:05
Police officers keep watch as protesters rally against the police killing of George Floyd, in New York City, June 1, 2020. ©  Reuters / Caitlin Ochs
A car has plowed through a crowd of police in upstate New York, leaving two officers with serious injuries. The moment of the attempted ramming was caught in harrowing footage shared online.

As heated and sometimes violent protesters made their way through New York City on Monday night, similar demonstrations also broke out upstate in Buffalo. But as police cleared protesters from an intersection around the city’s E District police station, a SUV was filmed as it rammed through the group of officers, who quickly scattered, and sped away down the road.

Two officers – including a New York State trooper – sustained serious injuries in the incident and were taken to the nearby Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to local media. The State Police also confirmed the injury to its officer, noting it is “non-life threatening.” The perpetrator has yet to be identified.

