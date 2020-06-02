WATCH car RAM into group of police in Buffalo, New York amid heated protests & unrest

A car has plowed through a crowd of police in upstate New York, leaving two officers with serious injuries. The moment of the attempted ramming was caught in harrowing footage shared online.

As heated and sometimes violent protesters made their way through New York City on Monday night, similar demonstrations also broke out upstate in Buffalo. But as police cleared protesters from an intersection around the city’s E District police station, a SUV was filmed as it rammed through the group of officers, who quickly scattered, and sped away down the road.

Just happened: a protest in a car run over a group of cops in Buffalo NY...Some of them might be dead #BlackLivesMatter#protests2020pic.twitter.com/UraxbRhMuV — Yousef NH (@YousefNH2) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalopic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

Two officers – including a New York State trooper – sustained serious injuries in the incident and were taken to the nearby Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to local media. The State Police also confirmed the injury to its officer, noting it is “non-life threatening.” The perpetrator has yet to be identified.

We can confirm a member of the New York State Police was one of the members of law enforcement struck by a vehicle in Buffalo, NY tonight. The member is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 2, 2020

