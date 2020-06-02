‘Major fail’: NYC Mayor adjusts curfew from 11pm to 8pm, facing backlash over 'way too late' action as looting runs rampant

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio has extended the city’s curfew order amid ongoing protests and unrest over police brutality, imposing another day of travel restrictions after authorities again failed to stop looting and vandalism.

Announcing the move in a tweet on Monday night, De Blasio said Tuesday will see another curfew, this time beginning at 8pm instead of 11pm, noting that “keeping people safe” is his “first priority.”

“These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property,” the mayor said.

These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property.Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

Images of vandalism and looting in New York have emerged on social media, mirroring scenes in countless other cities over the last week as protests over the police killing of George Floyd erupt into rioting and mayhem.

West 34th street is out of control after FootLocker was looted with ten under dozens of looters swarmed 34th street and took to a Sprint store 50 feet from the Foot Locker where detectives were still processing the scene. pic.twitter.com/XHQSG2sNqq — Joe Marino (@joemarino_) June 2, 2020

De Blasio’s initial decision to impose a curfew from 11pm drew massive backlash online, with netizens reporting that shops and other properties around the city had been looted and vandalized long before the curfew was supposed to take effect.

“What a joke. In the meantime, looters are tearing through the city, busting windows and destroying property while stealing (and have been for hours),” television host and author Jedediah Louisa Bila tweeted.

An 11pm curfew in Manhattan. What a joke. In the meantime, looters are tearing through the city, busting windows and destroying property while stealing (and have been for hours). Let’s see what happens at 11. You should be ashamed of yourselves, @NYCMayor and @NYGovCuomo. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 2, 2020

Bill DeBlasio has surrendered New York City to ANTIFA & the rioters. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 2, 2020

BS....Mayor failed miserably. Like Ted ex Homicide said, no one should be near Lafayette Park or 1 mile near WH, Curfew should be 8 not 11. Major FaIL #MurielBowser resign! — CBCAElite1 (@CBCAElite1) June 1, 2020

Why in the world would you implement a curfew for 11pm? I swear I'm glad I don't live in New York cause Bill DeBlasio is something else. — Ricky Ricardo (@Ricky_Heat) June 2, 2020

While many chided the mayor for being too late with the curfew, others argued that the measure would affect workers on late night shifts, many of them migrants and people of color.

NYC now has a curfew of 11pm...but we are forgetting that many people of color and immigrants work overnight shifts, ultimately being the ones targeted...we need to do better and protect all individuals. @NYGovCuomo@NYCMayor — Paul Ferrante (@heyyPJ) June 2, 2020

More than 200 arrests have been made so far, according to the NYPD, with a police spokesperson saying “there are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible.”

Duane Reade Herald Square where PD has six people under arrest in a smash and grab. The sound of response vehicles from both fire and PD has been nonstop for hours, crisscrossing the grid as looters persist without hesitation despite an overwhelming show of force. pic.twitter.com/JYwl2iSt2v — Joe Marino (@joemarino_) June 2, 2020

