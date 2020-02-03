F-18 fighter jet escorts Air Canada Boeing after LOST landing gear forces emergency landing (VIDEOS)

An Air Canada Boeing 767 is being escorted by an F-18 fighter jet from the Spanish Air Force as it circles Madrid ahead of an emergency landing after part of its landing gear fell off and entered its engines.

According to Spain’s main pilot union, SEPLA, the aircraft lost pieces of its landing gear on takeoff from Madrid's Barajas airport. The aircraft is now forced to circle the airport for some time to burn fuel in order to reach the maximum allowed weight to make a safe landing.

#AC837, Madrid - Toronto, is holding shortly after takeoff to reduce fuel weight prior to return to Madrid due to a technical issue. https://t.co/d1lAaHTqNzpic.twitter.com/2kE3PluiFF — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 3, 2020

Eyewitness video purporting to show the plane, which is reportedly carrying some 130 passengers, flying unusually low over the Madrid suburbs has been uploaded online.

El vuelo AC837, operado por Air Canada y con destino Toronto, se encuentra actualmente quemando combustible al sur de la capital tras haber registrado una incidencia con el tren de aterrizaje cuando despegaba de Barajas a las 14:55. [vídeo de @Beatrizxy] pic.twitter.com/m4mA4zVjVn — Aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas (@aeropuertoMAD) February 3, 2020

Este avión de TAP ha pasado tan bajo que he venido a Twitter asustado para ver si se había estrellado.¿Tendrá que ver con el cierre de Barajas pic.twitter.com/SJLdb5iE3s — Fermín Grodira (@grodira) February 3, 2020

The incident is unfolding just hours after a drone sighting shut down the airport for over an hour, causing delays and forcing authorities to divert 26 flights. The airport operator said that it is prepared to receive the flight and is fully operational despite its earlier closure.

