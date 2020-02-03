 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport SHUT DOWN due to drone presence

3 Feb, 2020 12:28
Get short URL
Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport SHUT DOWN due to drone presence
© Global Look Press
The airspace around Spain's largest airport, Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas was closed after pilots spotted a drone on Monday afternoon. Authorities have warned of delays following the incident.

All departing flights were grounded and inbound flights diverted after the unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted.

The drone alert was activated at approximately 12:40 local time. More than two dozen flights were diverted from the Madrid airport to several other parts of Spain. 

The airport operator said that restrictions were lifted at 2:15pm local time and flights began operating normally again.

Spain's Civil Guard launched an investigation into the incident in cooperation with airport authorities AENA and air traffic controllers.

Anyone caught flying drones near Spanish airports is liable for a fine of up to €90,000.

The Bajaras airport is the world’s 11th busiest international airport, so any delays as a result of drone disruption could have far-reaching knock-on effects.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies