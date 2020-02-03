Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport SHUT DOWN due to drone presence

The airspace around Spain's largest airport, Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas was closed after pilots spotted a drone on Monday afternoon. Authorities have warned of delays following the incident.

All departing flights were grounded and inbound flights diverted after the unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted.

The drone alert was activated at approximately 12:40 local time. More than two dozen flights were diverted from the Madrid airport to several other parts of Spain.

Demoras en Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez #Madrid-#Barajas ante la posible presencia de #drones en las inmediaciones. 🚫 Un dron no es un juguete, es una aeronave 👀 https://t.co/Sv8If6oexc 📲 Consulta tu vuelo con aerolínea. pic.twitter.com/6MKAFlMDCm — ENAIRE (@ENAIRE) February 3, 2020

The airport operator said that restrictions were lifted at 2:15pm local time and flights began operating normally again.

Spain's Civil Guard launched an investigation into the incident in cooperation with airport authorities AENA and air traffic controllers.

Anyone caught flying drones near Spanish airports is liable for a fine of up to €90,000.

The Bajaras airport is the world’s 11th busiest international airport, so any delays as a result of drone disruption could have far-reaching knock-on effects.

