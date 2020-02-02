 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEO footage shows London police respond to ‘terrorist’ incident after shooting suspect dead

2 Feb, 2020 16:16
©  Reuters / Simon Dawson
Armed police units have descended on the London suburb of Streatham, after a knife-wielding terror suspect stabbed multiple people. Video footage shows the moments after the attack and the scale of the response.

London’s Metropolitan Police say they shot a suspected terrorist dead on a shopping street in Streatham on Sunday afternoon, after he stabbed multiple people. Video footage shared on social media shows officers aiming their weapons at the man’s lifeless body, which reportedly was strapped with some sort of “device.”

Police helicopters circled overhead, as police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Even as the suspect lay motionless on the street, police kept their distance from his body and approached with their handguns drawn.

Further video footage from the scene shows people kneeling over a person on the footpath, presumably one of the stabbing victims.

The incident comes two months after police in London shot a jihadist terrorist dead on London Bridge, after he stabbed two people to death. The murderer had a history of terror offenses and was described by a judge several years earlier as a “serious jihadi.” He was on parole at the time of his stabbing spree.

