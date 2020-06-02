 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

4 police officers shot in St. Louis as mayhem over George Floyd’s death rages on

2 Jun, 2020 06:10
Get short URL
4 police officers shot in St. Louis as mayhem over George Floyd’s death rages on
FILE PHOTO. A protest against the death George Floyd held in St. Louis. ©REUTERS / Lawrence Bryant
Police officers were injured by gunfire in St. Louis on Monday night as the city was gripped by violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

The four injured officers were conscious when they were taken to hospital, the police department said. Law enforcement is “still taking gunfire downtown.”

The incident happened near St. Louis police headquarters, where police and protesters clashed repeatedly throughout the night, according to local media. The protest was initially peaceful, but turned violent after nightfall, with vandalism and looting of businesses reported.

Officers apparently came under gunfire shortly after using multiple flash-bangs and tear-gas rounds against a crowd near Olive and 16th streets.

Gunshots and sirens can be heard in several videos posted on social media, which were purportedly shot in St. Louis during Monday’s protests.

St. Louis is among dozens of cities across the US facing nighttime violence as the country is consumed by public rage over police brutality. The wave of protests, which has already spilled across the American borders, was unleashed by a video showing a white Minneapolis police officer pinning a black man to the ground by kneeling on his neck. George Floyd died in custody in what an independent autopsy confirmed to be a homicide.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies