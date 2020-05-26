‘An onion of intellectual imbecility’: Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro roasts Trump over Joe Scarborough murder tweets

Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro has advised US President Donald Trump to “grow the f**k up” and called him out for “intellectual imbecility” over tweets suggesting MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is a murderer.

Trump implied (not for the first time) in tweets on Tuesday that Scarborough may have been involved in the 2001 death of an intern who worked at the former congressman’s office.

While the death was ruled to be accidental, with the medical examiner saying Lori Klausutis died after she fell and hit her head on a desk due to an underlying heart condition, many alternative theories have made their way around the internet.

It's like an onion of moral and intellectual imbecility, with layer upon layer. You're the president of the United States. Grow the f*** up. https://t.co/zS9QdUBNhj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2020

In his latest tweets on the matter, Trump said he had often pondered “whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing” and called the host a “total nut job” who he claimed to know “better than most.”

Shapiro, who is a conservative known to be critical of Trump’s tweets, was having none of it.

“It's like an onion of moral and intellectual imbecility, with layer upon layer,” he wrote, referring to Trump’s theories, adding: “You're the president of the United States. Grow the f*** up.”

Trump’s tweets have ignited intense criticism and prompted Lori Klausutis’ husband Timothy to call on Twitter to take them down, though the platform has refused to do so.

Scarborough’s co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski went a step further, asking Twitter why the US president had not yet been “banned” for posting the inflammatory tweets.

