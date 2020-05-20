Morning Mika demands Twitter censor Trump over murder accusations, wants to speak with CEO Jack and lawyer

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski wants to see the manager. She is attempting to get President Donald Trump’s Twitter account banned over tweets in which he accused her husband Joe Scarborough of murder.

The president regularly uses social media to slam critics in legacy outlets, but his recent tweets about ‘Morning Joe’ co-host Scarborough were particularly harsh, as they relate to the 2001 death of an intern in the former congressman’s office.

Conspiracy theories have swirled around the death for years, although the medical examiner at the time found it to be accidental, reporting the intern passed out from an undiagnosed heart condition and then hit her head on a desk.

Trump clearly doesn’t buy the story. He’s referred to the death as a “cold case” several times and implied he believes Scarborough is hiding something. He called for the matter to be reopened on Wednesday.

....Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

That put Brzezinski – who co-hosts ‘Morning Joe’ with Scarborough and is married to him – on the warpath, as she demanded to know why Trump’sTwitter account has not been blocked.

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

She later accused Trump of libel and said she had set up a call between herself, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and a lawyer, after several tweets insisting on a meeting.

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski’s demands to speak to Dorsey to address her complaint were widely ridiculed, with critics accusing her of being a “Karen” – the kind of suburban woman who makes a big fuss at a store and demands to speak to the manager.

“Poor Karen,” outspoken conservative and actor Adam Baldwin tweeted.

“She literally wants to speak to the manager. Lol,” another user added.

The obvious Karen energy aside, it's an incredible lack of self-awareness that Mika seems to forget that Morning Joe is way more responsible than Twitter for enabling the rise of Donald Trump https://t.co/mTQhGuUMp3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020

Some even took to sharing a controversial video of Scarborough joking about the death of his intern in an interview with the late Don Imus.

Mika is angry because Trump tweaked her husband Joe Scarborough about an intern that was found dead in Joe's office back in 2001 (true story). But here's actual video Joe JOKING about having sex with and then killing this young woman. https://t.co/0AyJgjmuM9https://t.co/9oHClT0Vre — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 20, 2020

Trump was a popular guest on ‘Morning Joe’ during his presidential campaign, before having a public falling out with Scarborough in May 2016, which continues to this day. While Brzezinski’s motivation here could simply be to protect her husband, her efforts to “speak with the manager” have raised the uncomfortable specter of a journalist seeking to censor her competition – especially given the position she voiced in one of her anti-Trump tirades.

"He is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts," Brzezinski said of Trump in February 2017. "And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

She later tried to clarify the remark by hiding behind generic criticisms of the president, but the comment still casts a shadow over her actions against Trump now.

Today I said it's the media's job to keep President Trump from making up his own facts, NOT that it's our job to control what people think. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) February 22, 2017

Though Trump is often criticized for his use of Twitter, Dorsey has said in the past he has no interest in banning the president from the service because there are policy exceptions for world leaders, and blocking their tweets would “hide important information from people who should be able to see and debate.”

There’s been a lot of discussion about political figures and world leaders on Twitter, and we want to share our stance: https://t.co/Ns0cuKpwd5 — jack (@jack) January 5, 2018

