The media & Dems are prioritizing beating Trump over taking Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden fairly

With Joe Biden accused of sexual assault, Democrats and the mainstream media are being exposed as hypocrites willing to compromise their values, cautiously calling for a probe after ignoring the story for too long.

The editorial board at the New York Times actually believes the accusations put forth by Tara Reade against Biden should be investigated — with a couple caveats. They should be investigated by the Democratic National Committee with the cooperation of Biden’s presidential campaign, insisting that the “stakes are too high” for the matter to be “investigated by and adjudicated in the media. Mr. Biden is seeking the highest office.”

The New York Times even compares their stance on Reade’s accusations with previous calls by the paper for accusations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, to be looked into. The only problem is in the two Kavanaugh-related pieces the editorial boards links to, one is a takedown of the Republican Party and its connections to sexual assault and the other is a call for Kavanaugh’s accuser to testify publicly, which she eventually did.

In other words, when a conservative seeking public office was accused of heinous, sexual crimes, his own party could not be trusted to take the matter seriously and the accuser’s words should be heard and judged by all. However, when a Democrat — one who presumably is the party’s presidential nominee for November — is accused of similar crimes, his own party should be trusted to run an independent investigation and the media to stay out of things since the “stakes are so high.”

“The New York Times Biden editorial is truly beyond parody. We called for FBI probe of Kavanaugh, Times says, so now we call for the DNC probe of Biden. Democrats will be ‘unbiased, apolitical’. And please, no media digging. This is too important for that,” tweeted journalist Byron York in response to the piece.

The New York Times Biden editorial is truly beyond parody. We called for FBI probe of Kavanaugh, Times says, so now we call for DNC probe of Biden. Democrats will be 'unbiased, apolitical.' And please, no media digging. This is too important for that. https://t.co/lfi077oi66pic.twitter.com/EQHHeUkHzN — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 3, 2020

Oh, and as far as the DNC being unbiased, DNC chair Tom Perez waved off the need to investigate Reade’s claims in a Sunday interview with ABC, saying he “trusts” Biden. So much for that whole thing the New York Times suggested about the DNC running a fair investigation.

The New York Times calling for the media to responsibly take a step back is also a bit shocking because, in the case of Kavanaugh and one could even say Trump, major papers including itself printed almost any update to stories involving sexual assault accusations. After all, they were one of many to eventually be running accusations saying Kavanaugh attended parties where “gang” rapes occurred, printing every accusation against him as if they were true. But this is something they don’t want to see happen to Biden.

The New York Times is not the only mainstream media outlet running questionable stories on the Biden accusations.

In a piece titled ‘We Need to Talk About Tara Reid’ CNN spent more time talking about accusations of wrongdoing against Trump, the opportunism of Republicans and the questionable motives of Reade than the actual accusations or Biden’s terrible defense against them.

“Listening to every woman doesn’t mean necessarily believing every woman,” read the piece, something you didn’t hear too much of from the mainstream media during the height of the #MeToo movement or through Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

Biden left momentarily speechless over the thought of authorizing a search of Reade’s name in UDelaware Senate records. Then says there would be nothing there.pic.twitter.com/JBHiJXOrw7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 1, 2020

The Los Angeles Times ran a column essentially dismissing Reade’s accusations as irrelevant to the presidential race in November.

“Whatever happened with Tara Reade in 1993, Biden is still infinitely better than Trump,” read the headline.

Weighing the importance of Biden potentially being exposed as a predator versus another four years of Donald Trump is becoming surprisingly common.

Lisa Bloom, who defended convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein at one point, tweeted that she “believes” Reade, but will be voting for Biden anyway.

“I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe. But I believe you. And I'm sorry,” she tweeted in a message to Reade.

To put that message into context, Bloom describes herself on her Twitter account as a lawyer who fights “discrimination.”

I believe you, Tara Reade.You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago.We know he is "handsy."You're not asking for $.You've obviously struggled mightily with this.I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe.But I believe you. And I'm sorry https://t.co/eMUBrkkVFE — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 1, 2020

I don’t know if Tara Reade is unbalanced or was driven by malicious motives, but it’s clear that this story is OVER. Now let’s get back to the REAL issues, like Trump’s incompetence that has led to the deaths of nearly 70,000 Americans, with 30 million filing for unemployment. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 2, 2020

Reade has even commented on the blatant hypocrisy and revealed she’s faced an onslaught of online harassment since coming forward.

“I find it astounding — the hypocrisy that Democrats are talking about women being able to tell their story safely,” Reade told Fox News. “I’m a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, but yet here I am trying to talk about my history with Joe Biden and I’m just the target of online harassment.”

She revealed she’s been harassed through fake online profiles, as well as personal calls to her home.

While there’s no concrete way to know if the treatment of Reade and the essential dismissal of her charges — especially compared to other high profile cases — has contributed to such harassment, it is easy to see that Trump Derangement Syndrome has once again reared its ugly head and compromised those inflicted with it. Beating Trump is clearly more of a priority for his fiercest critics on the left and in the media than taking these accusations fairly.

