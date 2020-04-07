New York confirms record 731 coronavirus deaths in one day

Death toll in the US state of New York has jumped by record 731 over the last 24 hours reaching 5,489, Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed. The number of new hospitalizations in the state gripped by Covid-19 also almost doubled.

Cuomo described the new death toll as the largest single-day increase so far. Yet, despite the grim news, he said that the state is approaching a “plateau” in the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations.



ICU admissions and intubations are both down, and Cuomo announced the state has enough beds and ventilators, something that was a common complaint for the governor in previous press briefings.

Cuomo maintained, however, that hospital staffing is a "problem."

The healthcare staff is getting sick. They're overworked, they're stressed. They're under great emotional stress.

In spite of the single day record death toll, Cuomo says lockdown measures taken in the state are "changing the curve" of the virus and "social distancing is working."

Cuomo says he believes New York has not "lost a single person because we couldn't provide care," even though he admitted "you can't save everyone."

This virus is very good at what it does, and it kills vulnerable people. That's what it does.

New York currently has 138,836 confirmed coronavirus cases.

