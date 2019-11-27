 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Judge on Epstein’s case says ‘unthinkable’ he could die in custody ‘unnoticed’, demands ‘full accounting’

27 Nov, 2019 04:06
Get short URL
Judge on Epstein’s case says ‘unthinkable’ he could die in custody ‘unnoticed’, demands ‘full accounting’
Jeffrey Epstein looks on near Judge Richard Berman during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, July 18, 2019. ©  Reuters / Jane Rosenberg
The federal judge who presided over Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case said it was “unthinkable” any detainee, especially one as controversial and high profile as Epstein, could die behind bars without guards taking notice.

Judge Richard Berman expressed shock over the wealthy financier’s death – ruled a suicide by medical examiners – and suggested, in a letter to the New York Times, that prison authorities failed in their duty to protect all inmates.

We all agree that it is unthinkable that any detainee ... would die unnoticed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. It is the job of the Bureau of Prisons to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates.

The judge also pointed to unanswered questions about the guards on duty at the time of Epstein’s suicide, arguing that a pair of lawsuits filed against them last week will not provide answers.

“The indictment of two Metropolitan Correctional Center guards for not checking on inmates on the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death is not the full accounting to which Mr. Epstein’s family, his alleged victims and the public are entitled,” Berman wrote.

Also on rt.com Prison guards who SLEPT through Jeffrey Epstein’s jailhouse suicide charged with conspiracy and falsifying records

The guards tasked with keeping tabs on Epstein, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, reportedly fell asleep on duty for at least three hours on the day of his death, forging records for checkups they didn’t actually perform. They are both currently on administrative leave and face charges for conspiracy and falsifying records.

Berman added that “chronic understaffing” and other serious problems in the US prison system may have contributed to Epstein’s death, and called for an “in-depth evaluation of prison conditions” and “appropriate reforms.”

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges, for which he potentially faced decades behind bars. His death has generated a spate of conspiracy theories online, fueled in part by the financier’s Rolodex of rich and powerful acquaintances, which included billionaires, US presidents and even British royalty.

Also on rt.com What do ’Christmas ornaments, drywall, & Epstein’ have in common? Senator demands answers on prison ‘suicide’

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies