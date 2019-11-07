 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rapper T.I. faces huge backlash after admitting taking his 18yo daughter to obgyn to ‘check her hymen’

7 Nov, 2019 03:24
Rapper T.I. at 2018 Billboard Music Awards © REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper T.I. has sent Twitter into overdrive after he revealed that he takes his teenage daughter to a gynecologist to check if her hymen is intact. The bizarre admission has prompted accusations of abuse.

“Not only have we had the conversation [about sex], we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” T.I. said, with his confession leaving hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham  somewhat dumbfounded.

The musician, however, did not stop at that, making sure nobody got the impression he was just messing with the hosts. 

“Right after the birthday we celebrate. And usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”

The hip hop star said he would then accompany his daughter to the gynecologist, asking her after the exam if she minded her ob/gyn sharing the results.

“I’m like ... ‘they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? Oh, OK. See doc? No problem.”

Deyjah, the rapper said, has been subject to such check-ups since she turned 16, noting that “as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The doctor apparently attempted to warn the rapper that hymen can break from other things than sex, among them strenuous physical activity, but he brushed off the argument.

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

Seemingly letting out the reason behind his preoccupation with his daughter’s virginity, T.I. argued that boys are reluctant to look for a relationship with girls who lack sexual experience.

“[Virgins] — they’re no fun,” he said. “Who wants a virgin? Like really? All that work.” The rapper apparently does not hold his sons to the same high standard, however.

“I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl. And that’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different.”

The rapper’s startling admission has set Twitter alight, with many accusing him of invading the young adult’s privacy by making her go through “virginity testing.”

“This is disgusting and horrible,” one commenter said. 

Some went as far as to suggest that the doctor who performed the procedure should be stripped of his license.

Others noted that such tests are not always accurate – observing that not all women bleed during their first time – and called out T.I. for ignorance.

Netizens also took issue with how T.I. broke the news of his daughter’s private parts online for the whole Internet to discuss, which it has essentially done ever since his odd admission.

With the podcast going viral, #She's 18 and #T.I. have been trending on Twitter, while Deyjah’s Instagram page has been flooded with comments.

“Seeing so many disgusting comments it’s not even funny. I’m sorry your father made you a target to this cruel social media,” one message read.

The 18-year-old has yet to comment on the controversy.

