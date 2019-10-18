 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Lady Gaga plunges off stage after leaping into fan’s arms

18 Oct, 2019 11:59
Get short URL
WATCH: Lady Gaga plunges off stage after leaping into fan’s arms
File photo © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Pop performer Lady Gaga took a serious tumble off stage during her latest performance in Las Vegas. The singer had jumped into the arms of a fan when he lost his footing and the pair plummeted to the ground below.

Fans can be heard gasping and screaming in horror, fearing the worst for Gaga.

Though both appeared uninjured and retook the stage shortly afterwards, the fan, called Jack, was visibly distraught. “Everything’s ok,” Lady Gaga said after getting back on her feet and looking for a way back onto the stage, before telling Jack, “it’s not your fault.”

She even joked that she’d “be very upset” if people are mean to him online after the incident.

Warning: Contains language some may find offensive

In recent years, the star has spoken frankly about suffering ongoing chronic pain and fibromyalgia, but appeared none the worse for wear after her impromptu backwards stage dive, continuing her show with an energetic performance.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies