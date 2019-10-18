WATCH: Lady Gaga plunges off stage after leaping into fan’s arms

Pop performer Lady Gaga took a serious tumble off stage during her latest performance in Las Vegas. The singer had jumped into the arms of a fan when he lost his footing and the pair plummeted to the ground below.

Fans can be heard gasping and screaming in horror, fearing the worst for Gaga.

Though both appeared uninjured and retook the stage shortly afterwards, the fan, called Jack, was visibly distraught. “Everything’s ok,” Lady Gaga said after getting back on her feet and looking for a way back onto the stage, before telling Jack, “it’s not your fault.”

She even joked that she’d “be very upset” if people are mean to him online after the incident.

Warning: Contains language some may find offensive

Lady Gaga’s speech on the piano as she continued the show after the fall as if nothing happened.



She calmed the audience and fan included, talking about how they were like “Rose and Jack” from the Titanic as they fell into each other’s arms. pic.twitter.com/wXDVued0QF — Roman | Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) October 18, 2019 "And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them." - Lady Gaga tonight at #ENIGMA moments after falling off stage with a fan pic.twitter.com/0wTC1sTMo5 — ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

In recent years, the star has spoken frankly about suffering ongoing chronic pain and fibromyalgia, but appeared none the worse for wear after her impromptu backwards stage dive, continuing her show with an energetic performance.

Lady Gaga performing “Bad Romance” at Enigma tonight, following her fall offstage. Thankfully she continued and finished the show as normal pic.twitter.com/MeTnWiNcU3 — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) October 18, 2019

