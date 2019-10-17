Erdogan threw Trump’s ‘don’t be a fool’ letter in the trash – reports

The letter in which Donald Trump called on his Turkish counterpart to make a deal with Syrian Kurds and not to be ‘a tough guy’ or ‘a fool,’ was rejected and thrown into the trash by Tayyip Erdogan, reports claim.

The treatment of the missive, which sparked quite an uproar both in the US and Turkey, was reported by what the BBC described as “Turkish presidential sources.”

“President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin,” sources were cited as saying.

A similar account was reported by the Middle East Eye, which cited anonymous Turkish officials. Some Turkish journalists reported the letter being treated in that fashion.

In his letter, dated October 9, Trump threatened Erdogan with economic sanctions should he commit to “slaughtering thousands of civilians” in the Kurdish-majority region of northern Syria and calls on him to strike a deal with the Kurds.

History “will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” the letter read.

Erdogan launched the cross-border military operation, which he says targets Kurdish terrorist forces, on the same day he received the letter and has since repeatedly defied pressure from Trump and other Western leaders.

