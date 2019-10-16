‘Don’t be a fool!’ Trump warns Erdogan against Syria invasion in leaked letter

US President Donald Trump urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make a deal with the Syrian Kurds in a letter, warning history will condemn him as “the devil” and the US will destroy Turkey’s economy if he refuses.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy - and I will,” Trump threatened in the letter, dated October 9 and published by Fox News on Wednesday.

The US president implores Erdogan to “make a great deal” with the Syrian Democratic Forces, noting Kurdish General Mazloum Kobani Abdi is “willing to make concessions that they never would have made in the past.”

Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump promises, accompanying that carrot with another stick. “It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

