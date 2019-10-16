 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Don’t be a fool!’ Trump warns Erdogan against Syria invasion in leaked letter
16 Oct, 2019 21:16
US President Donald Trump urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make a deal with the Syrian Kurds in a letter, warning history will condemn him as “the devil” and the US will destroy Turkey’s economy if he refuses.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy - and I will,” Trump threatened in the letter, dated October 9 and published by Fox News on Wednesday.

The US president implores Erdogan to “make a great deal” with the Syrian Democratic Forces, noting Kurdish General Mazloum Kobani Abdi is “willing to make concessions that they never would have made in the past.”

Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump promises, accompanying that carrot with another stick. “It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

