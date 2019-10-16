 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish invasion creates better conditions for Islamic State terrorists as it creates chaos, Assad’s key adviser tells RT

16 Oct, 2019 11:55
Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 16, 2019. © REUTERS/Murad Sezer
There is a risk of an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) resurgence in Syria, and it is Turkey’s invasion of the northeast that should be blamed, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, told RT.

“Every war creates chaos and chaos is a good climate for terrorism. So this invasion creates better climate for ISIS terrorists,” she said, referring to the terrorist group by its old name. “But the major force that is fighting for Turkey now are the Jabhat al-Nusra. So the terrorists are led by Turkey now to occupy part of the Syrian land.”

And from beginning it was Turkey, who allowed terrorists from all over the world to cross the border and fight this war against the Syrian people.

A resurgence of Islamic State was called as one possible unintended consequence of Turkey’s military incursion in the border area controlled by Kurdish militias. The Kurds warned they won’t be able to continue holding jihadist fighters captured over the previous years and fight against Turkey.

As the Turkish operation unfolded, Kurds turned to Damascus. Shaaban said the government she serves will gladly help despite their previous siding with the United States, a nation that Syria considers a major source of instability that it had to deal with over the past eight years.

The Kurds are part and parcel of our society. As you know, Syria has many ethnicities, many [religious sects]… The government has always been trying to ask [the Kurds] to cooperate, to help defend our borders. And during this war we supplied [some of the] Kurds with weapons and they fought alongside with the Syrian Army against terrorism.

