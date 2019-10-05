Democrats interfering in BOTH 2020 and 2016 elections, says Trump

President Donald Trump has continued to hammer Democratic efforts to impeach him, this time accusing the party of “continuing to interfere in the 2016 election” as well.

“Not only are the Do Nothing Democrats interfering in the 2020 Election, but they are continuing to interfere in the 2016 Election,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “They must be stopped!”

Not only are the Do Nothing Democrats interfering in the 2020 Election, but they are continuing to interfere in the 2016 Election. They must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The president has called the impeachment investigation against him – which centers around allegations he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into reopening a corruption investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the country – “fake” and a “phony witch hunt,” designed to oust him before the 2020 race.

Rather than suggesting that Democrats were traveling through time to meddle in the 2016 election all over again, the second half of the president’s tweet refers to his belief that the impeachment drive was concocted to distract from Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to investigate the origins of the counterintelligence probe against his campaign.

Also on rt.com The Ukraine affair is damning, all right – just not in the way you’re being told to think

Trump has accused the US’ intelligence agencies of “spying” on his 2016 campaign and obtaining a FISA wiretapping warrant under false pretenses. Barr’s office received a draft report of this alleged FISA abuse from the Justice Department’s Inspector General two weeks ago.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!