Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account ‘compromised,’ posted racial slurs
Dorsey’s Twitter account began putting out inflammatory tweets on Friday afternoon, just before 4pm, according to CNBC. Some of the posts spoke approvingly of the Nazis, while others included racial slurs.
The tweets have since been deleted.
Yes, Jack's account was compromised. We're working on it and investigating what happened.— Brandon Borrman (@bborrman) August 30, 2019
The hack appears to have been carried out by a group known as ‘Chuckling Squad’ on chat platform Discord; during the intrusion Dorsey’s account repeatedly tweeted out the name of the group as hashtags.
Twitter CEO @jack's account has been hacked, apparently by an entity called Chuckling Squad, which also recently hacked the accounts of YouTube stars James Charles and Shane Dawson, among others. https://t.co/FaoPN7tvtxpic.twitter.com/tPNpsc3so2— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) August 30, 2019