Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account ‘compromised,’ posted racial slurs

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 20:23 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 20:47
©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked on his own platform, his company said, with a torrent of strange tweets sent from his account. Twitter said it is investigating the matter further.

Dorsey’s Twitter account began putting out inflammatory tweets on Friday afternoon, just before 4pm, according to CNBC. Some of the posts spoke approvingly of the Nazis, while others included racial slurs.

The tweets have since been deleted.

The hack appears to have been carried out by a group known as ‘Chuckling Squad’ on chat platform Discord; during the intrusion Dorsey’s account repeatedly tweeted out the name of the group as hashtags.

