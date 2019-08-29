 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Retweets for intel? IDF unnerves Twitter with ‘Terrorist Guess Who’ game

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 21:15
©  IDF / Twitter
The IDF’s Twitter account has put a unique spin on the children’s game ‘Guess Who?’, vowing to reveal the identity of “enemy operatives” in exchange for a certain number of retweets. Twitter was amused, and a little disturbed.

The strange game kicked off in a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, in which the IDF laid out the ground rules.

“As your retweets go up, so will the faces,” the army said. “Every 50 RTs, you'll bring us closer to revealing the identities of terrorists that Iran had hoped to keep secret.”

A few hours later, as promised, the account released the identities of three people it deemed “Iranian commanders” who, according to the army, “are working on a secret project” with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Though someone clearly put a lot of effort into the tweet’s high-quality graphics, and a short  video released alongside them, the IDF provided no source for the information.

Many on social media were intrigued by the game, with one person commenting“Well, I'm clearly not getting anything accomplished this morning,” while another tried to play along by ‘Guess Who?’ rules, asking“Does he wear glasses?”

Others took the opportunity to take shots at American political figures: “Was he a recent president of the United States?” one commenter asked – not the only one to bring US politics into the gag.

One tweeter sternly informed the military “Doing this guess who thing isn't appropriate guys.”

This is not the first time the IDF has turned heads with its tweets. In April, the army was roasted online for a post accusing Iran of “breeding terrorism” in the Middle East, illustrated with the outline of a pregnant woman. Another tweet in March tried to explain that Palestinian protests are actually riots, which also backfired spectacularly.

