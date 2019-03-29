Israeli military resorts to trolling to berate Gaza protesters … gets trolled itself
The bizarre thread was posted on the IDF Twitter account on Friday, describing in tongue-in-cheek fashion why Palestinian protests shouldn’t be described as “peaceful” and perceived as “violent riots” instead. Some tweets were tech-savvy.
Calling a violent riot a “peaceful protest” is like calling @Tinder a place to make friends...— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.
It just isn’t.#StopHamas
Other were generally funny.
Using bombs at a “protest” is like using a lawnmower to shave your legs…— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.
You just don’t.#StopHamas
And at least one was borderline creepy.
Saying a violent riot is a “peaceful protest” is like saying @shakira’s hips lie…— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.
They just don’t.#StopHamas
The thread was met with quite a mixed reaction by the twitterati, as many flocked to the IDF page to show that two can play that game. The replies mimicked the IDF's style, while berating the activities of the Israeli military instead.
Using an F-16 for a surgical strike is like using a sledgehammer for a thumb tack ... you just don't.— Gabriel Steel (@Steel94010) 29 марта 2019 г.
Using live ammunition against fire bombs and stones is like hanging your child for being impolite .. you just don't.#StopIDF
Calling bombing of cities a ''self defence'' is like calling US a civilised country...— Muhammad Khan (@SocialIngineer) 29 марта 2019 г.
No it's just not.#GazaUnderAttack#GazaBleedingWorldSleeping
And calling you a "moral army" is like calling Charles Manson a playful toddler.— ISAACSG (@simangeo) 29 марта 2019 г.
Calling a herpes sore a love zit is like calling the IDF a defensive army— Sexy Brezhnev 🐿 (@squirrel_doom) 29 марта 2019 г.
It just isn't#StopBadHummus
Others took on the Israeli state as a whole.
Stealing others property and pretending it to be like your own.— Jadoon (@muhandask) 29 марта 2019 г.
You just don't..#stopBombingInnocents
Calling the @IDF ‘the most moral army in the world’ is like saying Israel is a ‘vibrant democracy’— Mohammed Nuseibah (@MoeNuseibah) 29 марта 2019 г.
It just isn’t....#endtheoccupation
Some drew not the most flattering comparisons.
Shooting children living under an evil occupation and calling for freedom is like what the Nazis did to Jews in WW2...— Pogbaholic (@SallyTheManc) 29 марта 2019 г.
You just don’t.
...
Calling murder of hundreds of civilians a ''self defence'' is like calling Hitler a peacemaker....— Muhammad Khan (@SocialIngineer) 29 марта 2019 г.
He just wasn't.#GazaUnderAttack#GazaBleedingWorldSleeping
And criticized the poor taste of the IDF trolling spree.
Using fun pop culture references to address what’s happening in Gaza is like acting like this isn’t real life.— Kyle Berger (@kberger16) 29 марта 2019 г.
Stop doing these tweets.
well i’m glad the genocide y’all are doing is at least cute and funny to you— chris (@MuellerDad69) 29 марта 2019 г.
Other users, however, showed support towards the Israeli military, while using the very same tweeting style.
Calling islam “the most peaceful religion in the world is like saying 99% of terrorists didn’t had any religion! And only 1% had.— Ansh (@politicsask) 29 марта 2019 г.
It just isn’t.......#longliveisrael
throwing stones in a'PEACEFUL PROTEST' is like cursing someone during meditation.— KARTHIKA (@WISEMENTHINK) 29 марта 2019 г.
just not the same.#stophamas
Using Balloons 🎈 with incendiary devices attached is like serving birthday cake 🎂 , laced with arsenic to kids...— Dan Hamburger (@DanHamburgerUK) 29 марта 2019 г.
You just don’t.#StopHamas
Using tear gas at a riot is like using toilet paper as toilet paper…— Judah (@notJudah_) 29 марта 2019 г.
You do.#StopHamas
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!