Israeli military resorts to trolling to berate Gaza protesters … gets trolled itself

The IDF took to Twitter to jokingly explain why Palestinian “riots” in Gaza are not “protests” and justify the military response to it. The trolling session didn’t go so well, however, and the IDF got a taste of its own medicine.

The bizarre thread was posted on the IDF Twitter account on Friday, describing in tongue-in-cheek fashion why Palestinian protests shouldn’t be described as “peaceful” and perceived as “violent riots” instead. Some tweets were tech-savvy.

Calling a violent riot a “peaceful protest” is like calling @Tinder a place to make friends...



It just isn’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.

Other were generally funny.

Using bombs at a “protest” is like using a lawnmower to shave your legs…



You just don’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.

And at least one was borderline creepy.

Saying a violent riot is a “peaceful protest” is like saying @shakira’s hips lie…



They just don’t.#StopHamas — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 29 марта 2019 г.

The thread was met with quite a mixed reaction by the twitterati, as many flocked to the IDF page to show that two can play that game. The replies mimicked the IDF's style, while berating the activities of the Israeli military instead.

Using an F-16 for a surgical strike is like using a sledgehammer for a thumb tack ... you just don't.



Using live ammunition against fire bombs and stones is like hanging your child for being impolite .. you just don't.#StopIDF — Gabriel Steel (@Steel94010) 29 марта 2019 г.

Calling bombing of cities a ''self defence'' is like calling US a civilised country...



No it's just not.#GazaUnderAttack#GazaBleedingWorldSleeping — Muhammad Khan (@SocialIngineer) 29 марта 2019 г.

And calling you a "moral army" is like calling Charles Manson a playful toddler. — ISAACSG (@simangeo) 29 марта 2019 г.

Calling a herpes sore a love zit is like calling the IDF a defensive army

It just isn't#StopBadHummus — Sexy Brezhnev 🐿 (@squirrel_doom) 29 марта 2019 г.

Others took on the Israeli state as a whole.

Stealing others property and pretending it to be like your own.



You just don't..#stopBombingInnocents — Jadoon (@muhandask) 29 марта 2019 г.

Calling the @IDF ‘the most moral army in the world’ is like saying Israel is a ‘vibrant democracy’



It just isn’t....#endtheoccupation — Mohammed Nuseibah (@MoeNuseibah) 29 марта 2019 г.

Some drew not the most flattering comparisons.

Shooting children living under an evil occupation and calling for freedom is like what the Nazis did to Jews in WW2...



You just don’t.



... — Pogbaholic (@SallyTheManc) 29 марта 2019 г.

Calling murder of hundreds of civilians a ''self defence'' is like calling Hitler a peacemaker....



He just wasn't.#GazaUnderAttack#GazaBleedingWorldSleeping — Muhammad Khan (@SocialIngineer) 29 марта 2019 г.

And criticized the poor taste of the IDF trolling spree.

Using fun pop culture references to address what’s happening in Gaza is like acting like this isn’t real life.



Stop doing these tweets. — Kyle Berger (@kberger16) 29 марта 2019 г.

well i’m glad the genocide y’all are doing is at least cute and funny to you — chris (@MuellerDad69) 29 марта 2019 г.

Other users, however, showed support towards the Israeli military, while using the very same tweeting style.

Calling islam “the most peaceful religion in the world is like saying 99% of terrorists didn’t had any religion! And only 1% had.



It just isn’t.......#longliveisrael — Ansh (@politicsask) 29 марта 2019 г.

throwing stones in a'PEACEFUL PROTEST' is like cursing someone during meditation.



just not the same.#stophamas — KARTHIKA (@WISEMENTHINK) 29 марта 2019 г.

Using Balloons 🎈 with incendiary devices attached is like serving birthday cake 🎂 , laced with arsenic to kids...



You just don’t.#StopHamas — Dan Hamburger (@DanHamburgerUK) 29 марта 2019 г.

Using tear gas at a riot is like using toilet paper as toilet paper…



You do.#StopHamas — Judah (@notJudah_) 29 марта 2019 г.

