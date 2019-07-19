 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

London police Twitter blares ‘F*CK THE POLICE’ in apparent hack

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 23:02 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 23:03
Get short URL
London police Twitter blares ‘F*CK THE POLICE’ in apparent hack
©  Twitter / Metropolitan Police
London’s Metropolitan Police has some explaining to do, after its website and Twitter account apparently got hacked and defaced with obscene messages.

“F**K THE POLICE FREE DA GANG!! #CHUCKLINGHELLA” the unknown hackers posted on Twitter at 23:32 British summer time (1046 GMT) on Friday.

Around the same time, the same message – and several others – appeared as an official press release on the Met Police website. 

©  Metropolitan Police/screenshot

More than a dozen messages have been posted so far. The hashtag appears to be a video game reference.

"We are aware that the @metpoliceuk has been subject to unauthorised access and our media team are working hard to delete the messages and ensure the security of the account," a police spokesman told reporters. "Please ignore any Tweets until we verify that it is back under official control."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies