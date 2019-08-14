Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz sues financier's estate, Ghislaine Maxwell & 3 staffers

A woman who accused late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein of raping her at the age of 15 is suing his estate and people close to it, according to a court filing.

Jennifer Araoz filed the lawsuit against the sex offender’s estate, his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed staff members who worked for him in New York.

Araoz said during an NBC interview in July that she was recruited to spend time with Epstein outside her New York school when she was just 14. She later accused him of repeated sexual assault and a rape which she said occurred in 2002.

In her court filing, Araoz alleges that Maxwell and other Epstein staff “conspired with each other to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape.”

Her lawsuit is one of the first to be filed following Epstein's death. The disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell on Sunday in an apparent suicide, but the circumstances immediately prompted speculation in light of newly released court documents which included incriminating information on powerful players within his orbit.