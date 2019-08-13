‘Really intense’: Wife of inmate in Epstein prison tells RT how secure facility usually is

Security at the prison where Jeffrey Epstein died is “really intense” and high profile inmates are usually under constant guard, the wife of one has told RT. There has been stuff reshuffling at the facility since the incident.

Dana Gottesfeld’s husband Martin, who is serving a 10-year sentence for hacking, has spent three months in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and has even drawn a picture of the special unit Epstein was imprisoned in.

“When you enter the prison it says something to the effect of, ‘one of the harshest SHU’s – that’s a segregated housing unit – in the country,’” she told RT. “They’re locked down for 23 to 24 hours a day, they get one 15 minute call a month.”

“It’s really harsh,” she added. Security was “really intense” at the prison, she said, explaining that as a high profile case, her husband had “two guards and a lieutenant to transfer him between his solitary room to the visiting room.”

“So they’re very, very keen on security. They pay very special attention to high profile cases, so it’s hard to imagine that Epstein would not be given at least a three guard escort,” Gottesfeld said.

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that the warden of the correction center was reassigned and two staff members were put on administrative leave while the investigation into the financier’s death is ongoing.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in the prison’s special housing unit on Saturday morning, prompting speculation about the circumstances of the sex offender and financier’s death in light of newly released court documents and incriminating information on powerful players that may have come out in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

Gottesfeld was sentenced to 10 years in prison in January for hacking a children’s hospital to protest the care of a teenager at the center of a high-profile custody battle.

