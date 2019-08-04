Dayton shooter used Kalashnikov-type rifle, 10 dead – mayor

The Dayton, Ohio mass shooting suspect used a Kalashnikov-type rifle to kill 9 people before being killed by police, the city mayor said. Local hospitals treated 27 people in the aftermath, and some remain in critical condition.

Mayor Nan Whaley and other Dayton officials gave an update on the night shooting in the city’s historic center. The Kalashnikov-wielding attacker was wearing body armor and had several high-capacity magazines for his rifle, the mayor said. He was shot dead by police officers, who arrived at the scene less than a minute after the massacre began.

Of the 27 people who were brought to hospitals or walked in with injuries in the aftermath of the shooting, 15 have been discharged. Five patients are in critical or serious conditions, with multiple surgeries scheduled to treat them.

Whaley said the Oregon district, where the shooting took place, will be open later in the day.

Speaking earlier to CNN, Whaley said she’s been “a long proponent of the ban on assault weapons,” adding that the shooting in her town only proves her point.

“When your city is the 250th mass shooting that has happened this year, I think it has to beg the question: what are we going to do?” she said. “Look, I have had calls from dozens of mayors across the country because we’ve all been through this and the question is when are we going to have enough?”

