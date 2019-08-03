 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports & ‘8chan manifesto’ identify El Paso shooter as Hispanic-hating, Christchurch-inspired 21yo
HomeUSA News

Walmart AK-47 rampage in El Paso: What we know so far

Published time: 3 Aug, 2019 20:09 Edited time: 3 Aug, 2019 21:04
Get short URL
Walmart AK-47 rampage in El Paso: What we know so far
As many as 18 people are feared dead after a man armed with an AK-style rifle stormed a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. One man is in custody but police are searching for more suspects. An alleged manifesto of the shooter has emerged.

The suspect has been reportedly identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Shooter used AK rifle

A still from a CCTV camera has emerged online showing a suspect entering the Walmart wielding an AK-style rifle, misleadingly referred to as “AK-47” in the media. The man is sporting military-style cargo pants, black T-shirt and shooting ear protection.

The man’s gun appears to be a modern semi-automatic variant of the iconic rifle.

Multiple victims feared dead

Local media initially reported that at least 18 people were “shot” during the rampage, with their conditions unclear. Later reports claimed that as many people were killed, if not more, with one alleged account claiming 18 adults and four children were dead. Media sources talked about around twenty people being taken to hospital.

Also on rt.com Multiple fatalities, 1 in custody after Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas (VIDEOS)

Graphic footage from the scene emerged online showing at least four bodies outside and inside the Walmart. The authorities have so far been tight-lipped on the number of casualties, citing a very large scale crime scene that has to be examined in full.

Alleged manifesto: Anti-Hispanic, mentions Christchurch shooting

Ahead of the massacre, the suspected shooter allegedly posted a 4-page manifesto online on the notorious image board 8chan. The document, which has emerged on social media and is currently being studied by the FBI, was apparently influenced by the manifesto of the Christchurch mosque shooter, who massacred over 50 people in New Zealand in March.

The author of the alleged manifesto calls the attack on the Walmart a “response to [the] Hispanic invasion of Texas” and expresses extreme-right views, voicing his support to the Christchurch shooter.

Meanwhile, a relative of a shooting witness told KTSM-TV that the shooter was raving about “gamer revolution” – a reference to an obscure online meme – during the rampage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies