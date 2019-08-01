North Korea fires NEW missile in test ‘similar’ to recent launches – report

US intelligence officials say they have tracked a “new projectile” launch from North Korea. The launch appears to be similar to the missile tests conducted over the past several weeks.

No details were given about the missile’s origin or target, except that it “did not pose a threat to North America,” Reuters reported on the Thursday afternoon launch, citing anonymous US officials.

Asked about the launch, US President Donald Trump said he was not worried, calling the missiles being tested by North Korea "very standard, short-range" devices.

On Thursday, Pyongyang confirmed it had conducted tests of a “large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” the day before, firing several rockets into the Sea of Japan. Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the launch, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The new weapon was reportedly developed over the past three years and is intended to play a major role in ground operations, causing “inescapable distress” to hostile forces.

North Korea had paused its missile tests for about two years, pending its talks with the Trump administration about denuclearization and ending the frozen conflict in the Korean peninsula. The talks stalled during the February summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, as Pyongyang asked for the lifting of some sanctions as a goodwill gesture, while the US insisted on complete disarmament before any sanctions relief.

The brief but historic meeting of Trump and Kim in the demilitarized zone in late June has not helped revive the process.

North and South Korea remain separated by the 1953 armistice line, which ended combat operations between the US-led UN forces on one side and North Korea and China on the other. Tens of thousands of US troops are still garrisoned in South Korea.

