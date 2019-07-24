North Korea fires 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ – Seoul

At least two projectiles have been fired into the Sea of Japan by North Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The North “fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34am and the other at 5:57am, from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometers,” JCS said, adding that the South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches.

South Korean and American militaries are currently in the process of analyzing the exact type of missiles fired.

The alleged missile test was the first in months and was held just weeks after US President Donald Trump met his N. Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. Back in May, Pyongyang held a series of short-range missile launches. On Tuesday, Chairman Kim inspected the country's new submarine and its combat weapons systems, which some experts suspect could be capable of launching ballistic missiles.

