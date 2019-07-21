UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond says he’ll resign before 'new PM' Boris Johnson can sack him

The UK’s chancellor of the exchequer has said he plans to resign ahead of Theresa May leaving office as prime minister on Wednesday, before her expected successor Boris Johnson has time to fire him.

Asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if he anticipated being fired by Johnson, Philip Hammond replied: “I am sure I am not going to be sacked because I am going to resign before we get to that point.”

Hammond said that the key issue is Brexit, and he understands that Johnson’s conditions for members of his government include accepting a no-deal Brexit come the current deadline of October 31, 2019.

“That is not something I could ever sign up to,” Hammond added.

“I’m going to resign”



The chancellor Philip Hammond tells #Marr that he is going to hand in his resignation to Theresa May this week #Brexithttps://t.co/PpcNG358T3pic.twitter.com/eMYhQ9XLcy — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 21, 2019

The final Conservative Party votes have yet to be tallied to confirm the new leader and next prime minister, with Johnson the favorite of the remaining two candidates.

Also on rt.com ‘No to Boris, yes to Europe:’ Thousands march though London in protest against Brexit & BoJo

If you like this story, share it with a friend!