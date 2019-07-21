 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond says he’ll resign before 'new PM' Boris Johnson can sack him

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 10:39
File photo. From left to right: Philip Hammond, Theresa May and Boris Johnson © REUTERS / Stefan Rousseau / Pool
The UK’s chancellor of the exchequer has said he plans to resign ahead of Theresa May leaving office as prime minister on Wednesday, before her expected successor Boris Johnson has time to fire him.

Asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if he anticipated being fired by Johnson, Philip Hammond replied: “I am sure I am not going to be sacked because I am going to resign before we get to that point.” 

Hammond said that the key issue is Brexit, and he understands that Johnson’s conditions for members of his government include accepting a no-deal Brexit come the current deadline of October 31, 2019.

“That is not something I could ever sign up to,” Hammond added.

The final Conservative Party votes have yet to be tallied to confirm the new leader and next prime minister, with Johnson the favorite of the remaining two candidates.

