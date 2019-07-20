‘No to Boris, yes to Europe:’ Thousands march though London in protest against Brexit & BoJo

Thousands of people rallied in central London displaying their discontent with Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership hopeful Boris Johnson.

The protesters marched from the Park Lane to the Parliament Square, waving EU flags and chanting slogans such as “Let’s stay with the EU” and calling on the government to “stop the Brexit mess.”

The marchers were also holding various banners and placards reading: “Stop Brexit” and “Remain, Reform, Revolt” as well as “We are together for Europe.” The demonstration was organized by a pro-European March for Change group.

Nice turnout on the anti Brexit march today. 😀 pic.twitter.com/9YG3Wh1uDb — Ed of WF 🔶 #remainerzealot #FBPE (@libdemEdRhymist) July 20, 2019

Apart from the opposition to the UK leaving the EU, the demonstrators also showed their disapproval of Boris Johnson, who is considered to be a Tory leadership frontrunner. The rally organizers even flew a giant BoJo blimp bearing a striking resemblance to the one representing Donald Trump that appeared every time the US president visited the UK.

Amazing atmosphere on #MarchforChange with @LibDems! 🤩



We are making our voice heard loud and clear: the British people do not want #Brexit. We want to thrive, travel, live, and love freely in our #EuropeanUnion.



We can win this fight. We can #stopBrexit together!



🇬🇧💛🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/EYhbVCW1hF — Irina von Wiese MEP (@IrinavonWiese) July 20, 2019

The massive inflatable depicted Johnson as a toddler wearing mismatched running gear and a Brexit-bus T-shirt. "We won't put up with a hard Brexit PM being imposed on the country and hurtling us towards the cliff edge,” the organizers said, referring to the Tory leadership hopeful.

There he is: the Boris toddler blimp flying over Parliament Square complete with dishevelled hair, mismatched running gear and a t-shirt emblazoned with a bus and the figure £350m @LBCpic.twitter.com/IrUMIo3Urq — Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) July 20, 2019

The march itself was held under the slogan “No to Boris, yes to Europe.” It also featured an almost three-meter high effigy of Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader, holding the puppets of Johnson and his competitor in the Tory leadership race, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. Some protesters also held the placards, which read: “Johnson & Hunt are Farage’s puppets” and "Do not let Farage pull the strings.”

The march was attended by several members of the British Liberal Democratic Party, including MPs and the members of the European Parliament.

Massive turnout of @LibDems from across the country at the #MarchForChange.



We're all coming together to demand better than Brexit.#StopBrexitSaveBritainpic.twitter.com/rNZGVuQmJV — Tom Brake MP 🔶 (@thomasbrake) July 20, 2019

Either Johnson or Hunt is expected to take over the Prime Minister office on Tuesday. Both of them have so far said they are ready for a no-deal Brexit, although Johnson has arguably taken a harsher stance on the issue.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!