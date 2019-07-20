 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No to Boris, yes to Europe:’ Thousands march though London in protest against Brexit & BoJo

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 21:45
Anti-Brexit protesters hold 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' march in London, the UK, on July 20, 2019. ©  Reuters / Simon Dawson
Thousands of people rallied in central London displaying their discontent with Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership hopeful Boris Johnson.

The protesters marched from the Park Lane to the Parliament Square, waving EU flags and chanting slogans such as “Let’s stay with the EU” and calling on the government to “stop the Brexit mess.”

The marchers were also holding various banners and placards reading: “Stop Brexit” and “Remain, Reform, Revolt” as well as “We are together for Europe.” The demonstration was organized by a pro-European March for Change group.

Apart from the opposition to the UK leaving the EU, the demonstrators also showed their disapproval of Boris Johnson, who is considered to be a Tory leadership frontrunner. The rally organizers even flew a giant BoJo blimp bearing a striking resemblance to the one representing Donald Trump that appeared every time the US president visited the UK.

The massive inflatable depicted Johnson as a toddler wearing mismatched running gear and a Brexit-bus T-shirt. "We won't put up with a hard Brexit PM being imposed on the country and hurtling us towards the cliff edge,” the organizers said, referring to the Tory leadership hopeful.

The march itself was held under the slogan “No to Boris, yes to Europe.” It also featured an almost three-meter high effigy of Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader, holding the puppets of Johnson and his competitor in the Tory leadership race, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. Some protesters also held the placards, which read: “Johnson & Hunt are Farage’s puppets” and "Do not let Farage pull the strings.”

A person dressed as Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage holds puppets of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt during the anti-Brexit 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe' march in London, the UK, on July 20, 2019 ©  Reuters / Kevin Coombs

The march was attended by several members of the British Liberal Democratic Party, including MPs and the members of the European Parliament.

Either Johnson or Hunt is expected to take over the Prime Minister office on Tuesday. Both of them have so far said they are ready for a no-deal Brexit, although Johnson has arguably taken a harsher stance on the issue.

