 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong police seize explosives at storehouse used by pro-independence group

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 05:17
Get short URL
Hong Kong police seize explosives at storehouse used by pro-independence group
FILE PHOTO: Police stand guard at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui during anti-extradition bill protest, China July 7, 2019. © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
One person was arrested after Hong Kong police discovered a stash of explosives and weapons, stored along with banners and clothes bearing an emblem of the Hong Kong National Front (HKNF) party, in a raid on Friday night.

Also on rt.com 100,000+ brave rain in Hong Kong in show of support to police (VIDEO)

Police said Saturday a bomb disposal unit was called to the warehouse belonging to the pro-independence group to carry out a controlled detonation of the highly unstable substance tri-acetone tri-peroxide (TATP). A total of two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of TATP was discovered by the police, in addition to 10 incendiary devices, acidic substances and sharp tools, that could be used as weapons, The Hong Kong Free Press reported. 

The HKNF acknowledged the arrest of one of its members, who was identified as a 27-year-old man, but denied any prior knowledge of the weapons haul, insisting the storage site was used exclusively for sound equipment and leaflets.

Police described the explosives as “extremely sensitive and extremely powerful” with a potential to inflict “exceptional amounts of damage when used” and the cache itself as the “largest seizure” in Hong Kong history. The HKNF is a small pro-independence party that calls for "armed resistance against the Communist China regime."

The incident comes just ahead of the opposition rally planned for Sunday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies