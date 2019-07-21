Hong Kong police seize explosives at storehouse used by pro-independence group

One person was arrested after Hong Kong police discovered a stash of explosives and weapons, stored along with banners and clothes bearing an emblem of the Hong Kong National Front (HKNF) party, in a raid on Friday night.

Police said Saturday a bomb disposal unit was called to the warehouse belonging to the pro-independence group to carry out a controlled detonation of the highly unstable substance tri-acetone tri-peroxide (TATP). A total of two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of TATP was discovered by the police, in addition to 10 incendiary devices, acidic substances and sharp tools, that could be used as weapons, The Hong Kong Free Press reported.

#HongKong:

Police found a cache of explosives & weapons (2kg of TATP, 10 incendiary devices, acidic substances and weapons such as knives) in Lung Shing Factory Building on Texaco Rd yday (19). The facility has been used by pro-independence Hong Kong National Front as a warehouse pic.twitter.com/6T69cFm8si — NewsNow360 (@NewsNow360) July 20, 2019

The HKNF acknowledged the arrest of one of its members, who was identified as a 27-year-old man, but denied any prior knowledge of the weapons haul, insisting the storage site was used exclusively for sound equipment and leaflets.

Hong Kong police say explosives among weapons, equipment seized ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/9vX94m80idpic.twitter.com/szE6nl3sUm — CTV News (@CTVNews) July 20, 2019

Police described the explosives as “extremely sensitive and extremely powerful” with a potential to inflict “exceptional amounts of damage when used” and the cache itself as the “largest seizure” in Hong Kong history. The HKNF is a small pro-independence party that calls for "armed resistance against the Communist China regime."

The incident comes just ahead of the opposition rally planned for Sunday.

