 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple fatalities, 1 in custody after Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas – police
HomeUSA News

Multiple fatalities, 1 in custody after Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas

Published time: 3 Aug, 2019 18:22 Edited time: 3 Aug, 2019 19:38
Get short URL
Multiple fatalities, 1 in custody after Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas
An FBI armoured vehicle next to the scene of active shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019. ©  AFP / Joel Angel Juarez
At least 18 people have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, local media reports. Police are searching for possibly multiple shooters, while footage of victims and shocking accounts of witnesses have emerged.

One suspect has been placed in custody, El Paso police told local TV, adding that the search of the crime scene and its surroundings continues. Police confirmed “multiple” people have been killed but have so far refused to reveal the exact number or the victims’ identities.

Several extremely graphic videos, purportedly taken at the scene, have emerged online. One shows at least three bodies lying outside the Walmart and in its parking lot. In another one, people are seen fleeing the store past a person lying on the floor in a large blood puddle.

Meanwhile a short clip of a man hiding under furniture while multiple shots are heard in the background has been making the rounds in the media.

The shooting began to unfold at the Cielos Vista Mall area around 11am local time on Saturday, but more than an hour later, local law enforcement reported the scene was “still active.”

Police said it received reports of “multiple shooters” and was “conducting search of a very large area.”

Some witness accounts claim that a man armed with an AK-style rifle began shooting outside the Walmart and then went on a rampage inside the store. Others suggest that at least two or more attackers were at the scene.

With limited details available, local media said at least 18 people were “shot” in the attack, and that several of them are feared dead. Footage from the scene shows heavily armed officers and police helicopters deployed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies