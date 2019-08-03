Multiple fatalities, 1 in custody after Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas

At least 18 people have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, local media reports. Police are searching for possibly multiple shooters, while footage of victims and shocking accounts of witnesses have emerged.

One suspect has been placed in custody, El Paso police told local TV, adding that the search of the crime scene and its surroundings continues. Police confirmed “multiple” people have been killed but have so far refused to reveal the exact number or the victims’ identities.

Several extremely graphic videos, purportedly taken at the scene, have emerged online. One shows at least three bodies lying outside the Walmart and in its parking lot. In another one, people are seen fleeing the store past a person lying on the floor in a large blood puddle.

Meanwhile a short clip of a man hiding under furniture while multiple shots are heard in the background has been making the rounds in the media.

The shooting began to unfold at the Cielos Vista Mall area around 11am local time on Saturday, but more than an hour later, local law enforcement reported the scene was “still active.”

Police said it received reports of “multiple shooters” and was “conducting search of a very large area.”

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

#Update: Just in - Video footage of police clearing out the entire Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, #Texas. Where a gunman who is still at large shot at least 18 people and one person dead in a #Walmart and on a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/tqb0iKwNmh — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 3, 2019

Some witness accounts claim that a man armed with an AK-style rifle began shooting outside the Walmart and then went on a rampage inside the store. Others suggest that at least two or more attackers were at the scene.

With limited details available, local media said at least 18 people were “shot” in the attack, and that several of them are feared dead. Footage from the scene shows heavily armed officers and police helicopters deployed.

This is literally so ugly what’s happening in El Paso right now!!! Que dios bendiga a todos. pic.twitter.com/4Jt5YSwWcU — maria fernanda🇲🇽 (@Illegallybabe) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: Police are advising everyone avoid the Cielo Vista area as an active shooter alert is in effect near the Cielo Vista Mall area #ElPaso#ElPasoShootingpic.twitter.com/cNpa5Z90Rd — Jorge Salgado (@SalgadoPhoto_) August 3, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW