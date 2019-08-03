20 confirmed killed in El Paso Walmart shooting rampage

The governor of Texas has confirmed 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso. Over two dozen were injured.

Police have confirmed 26 people were injured in the shooting. Police Chief Greg Allen mentioned the alleged manifesto, adding that the attack might have a “nexus” to hate crime. He said, however, that the police are still looking into whether the document was indeed penned by the shooter.

Police confirmed that there was only one suspect taken into custody. The man, believed to be the only gunman, surrendered to the officers after they arrived at the scene, police said.

While the identities of the victims have not been revealed yet, Mexican authorities say three Mexicans were killed in the shooting and a further six injured. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed condolences to the families via Twitter.

The attacker, who is now in custody, was armed with an AK-style rifle when he went on a shooting spree inside the Walmart on Saturday afternoon. Harrowing videos have emerged on social media showing lifeless bodies lying outside and inside the store, as well as people taking cover inside the shop.

The suspect has been identified in the media as Patrick Crusius, a Texas native from Allen, near Dallas. There have been reports of a Christchurch massacre-inspired manifesto the attacker allegedly left behind, espousing anti-Hispanic extreme-right views.

