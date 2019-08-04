El Paso shooting being treated as domestic terrorism case – attorney

The mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 people dead at a Walmart store, is being treated as a domestic terrorism case. Investigators say the suspect, who is in custody, likely legally owned the rifle he used to kill.

“We are treating [the El Paso shooting] as a domestic terrorist case, there’s a statutory definition of domestic terrorism .... this meets it. It appears to be designed to intimidate a civilian population,” US Attorney for Western District of Texas John Bash said at a press conference, Sunday.

Feds are treating El Paso shooting as Domestic Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/J3vVndG48Y — Thomas Schiel (@tomigun67) August 4, 2019

He added that “we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is to deliver swift and certain justice.”

The shooter, earlier identified in the media as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect is believed to have bought the firearm used during the rampage legally, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said.

Prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty for the suspect.

"We are in the process of working with all law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney's office. The state charge is Capital Murder, we will seek the death penalty." - El Paso DA Jaime Esparza #ElPasoStrong — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 4, 2019

