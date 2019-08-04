Multiple victims reported in Dayton shooting, hours after Texas massacre – local media

A mass shooting has been reported in Dayton, Ohio, with local media saying that at least 7 people were shot dead. The reports come less than 24 hours after a shooting in El Paso that claimed 20 lives.

The shooting was reported in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District of Dayton.

Preliminary reports say the shooter has been neutralized by police and is either in custody or dead.

Footage purportedly recorded at the scene shows a heavy police presence.

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot.

There may have been more than one perpetrator involved in the attack. Some reports said the police were looking for a man who wore a mask and was armed with a rifle during the shooting.

Local hospitals were alerted that several patients with gunshot injuries would be arriving. According to WHIO-TV, at least seven of the victims have died.

The violence in Ohio comes just hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, where a single gunman killed 20 people and injured 26 others. The assault at a Walmart store on Saturday was reportedly a hate crime targeting Hispanic people.

