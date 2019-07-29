Police respond to reports of active shooter at California food festival (VIDEOS)

Multiple people have been injured at the Gilroy garlic festival in California, amid reports of an ‘active shooter’ at the popular annual family event, according to local media.

Details of the incident are yet to emerge, but local news outlets say at least 11 people might have been wounded.

Garlic Festival shooting, bro recorded this one, hope everyone safe, you could hear the gunshots at the beginning. pic.twitter.com/fyB5PfUxh7 — roach rocha (@roach_Rocha95) July 29, 2019

Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park at around 5:30pm. The situation remained "active" as of 6:30 pm, NBC Bay Area reports citing Gilroy PD.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” an alleged witness, Evenny Reyes, told San Jose Mercury news.

Shooting Gilroy Garlic Festival pic.twitter.com/EgwL7baNse — roach rocha (@roach_Rocha95) July 29, 2019

Footage shared online showed confusion and panic as people were running away from the food stands of extremely popular Californian gastronomy festival.

#GilroyGarlicFestival shooting:

-Video posted to social media shows dozens running for cover

-Law enforcement from various agencies have responded to the scene

-The Garlic Festival was in its third and final day at Christmas Hill Park

STORY: https://t.co/PzHPi1ixLjpic.twitter.com/EGWMlQz2Ra — KTVU (@KTVU) July 29, 2019

