 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police respond to reports of active shooter at California food festival
HomeUSA News

Police respond to reports of active shooter at California food festival (VIDEOS)

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 01:36 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 02:16
Get short URL
Police respond to reports of active shooter at California food festival (VIDEOS)
© Facebook / Gilroy Police Department
Multiple people have been injured at the Gilroy garlic festival in California, amid reports of an ‘active shooter’ at the popular annual family event, according to local media.

Details of the incident are yet to emerge, but local news outlets say at least 11 people might have been wounded.

Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park at around 5:30pm. The situation remained "active" as of 6:30 pm, NBC Bay Area reports citing Gilroy PD. 

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” an alleged witness, Evenny Reyes, told San Jose Mercury news.

Footage shared online showed confusion and panic as people were running away from the food stands of extremely popular Californian gastronomy festival.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies