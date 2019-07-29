3 dead in 'nightmare' California festival shooting, suspect shot and killed

Police have confirmed that 3 people have been killed and at least 15 injured after a gunman opened fire at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. The suspect has been killed, however the scene has been described as 'active'.

Gilroy chief of police Scott Smithee stressed that the popular annual family event had security, with bags being screened at the entrance, but it appears the suspect cut through a fence to gain access.

The identity and motive of the shooter has not yet been confirmed, but Smithee described the shooter was acting "somewhat randomly", while using "some kind of rifle".

"It's sort of a nightmare you hope you never have to live in reality," the chief of police told crowds at a news conference.

Footage shared online showed confusion and panic as people were running away from the food stands.

There were reports of a second suspect being possibly involved in the shooting at least in a support role of some kind, however that has not been confirmed.

"We have teams working to try to track down and identify leads regarding the second suspect," Smithee explained.

Nearly three hours after the initial incident, additional shots were heard in the area, Elissa Harrington a reporter for KTVU tweeted, noting seeing "police in full tactical gear" searching a nearby creek with dogs and helicopters flying overhead.

Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park at around 5:30pm.

San Francisco's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has also been dispatched to the scene to help local law enforcement.

Also on rt.com ‘He was shooting left & right’: California food festival marred by deadly shooting (VIDEOS)

Three day Gilroy Garlic Festival is one of the largest annual food festivals in the US, it takes place about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, California. Sunday was the supposed to be the event's final day.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!