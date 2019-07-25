Palestine’s Abbas suspends ALL agreements with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that all standing agreements with the state of Israel will be suspended indefinitely, following the bulldozing of homes in the occupied West Bank.

President Abbas announced the decision on Thursday afternoon, and said it would take effect by Friday. The move comes in response to the Israeli government’s demolition of homes in Wadi Hummus, a Palestinian community in southeast Jerusalem. DETAILS TO FOLLOW #Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud #Abbas: We have decided to stop the agreements signed with #Israel. https://t.co/O4wfbPOrq9 — Observer IL (@Obs_IL) July 25, 2019