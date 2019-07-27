‘Sick’: Black rag dolls made to ‘slam into walls’ pulled from shelves over racism complaints (PHOTO)

A ‘disturbing’ black rag doll designed to make kids ‘feel better’ by slamming it against a wall to vent their anger has been pulled from New Jersey stores after outcry.

The ‘Feel Better Doll’ is a black smiling rag doll with multi-colored hair styled like dreadlocks, and bears instructions to “slam” the stuffed toy “whenever things don’t go well and you want to hit the wall and yell.”

I see a Black “Doll” that says hit me, beat me. we are living during a time where NOT holding a company accountable for passive & aggressive racism. It’s not JUST A DOLL. It’s A Message...The worst possible message. #OneDollarZone@jerseyjournal@blackvoices@DavisForBayonnepic.twitter.com/q18WuOnIY0 — Courtnie Washington (@CourtnieNW) July 22, 2019

The dolls were pulled from three retailers in New Jersey, including one in Bayonne that withdrew about 1,000 dolls after complaints from local legislator Angela McKnight.

McKnight, a Democratic assemblywoman, visited the store after seeing an outraged post on social media, and described the dolls as “offensive and disturbing on so many levels”.

“It is clearly made in an inappropriate representation of a black person and instructs people to ‘slam’ and ‘whack’ her,” McKnight said in a Facebook post. “To have a product depict or teach children that it is OK to hit another child, regardless of race, in order to feel good is sick.”

Ricky Shah, the president of One Dollar Zone, apologized for the dolls and said they had “somehow slipped through the cracks”.

