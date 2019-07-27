 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Sick’: Black rag dolls made to ‘slam into walls’ pulled from shelves over racism complaints (PHOTO)

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 17:02 Edited time: 27 Jul, 2019 17:03
Get short URL
‘Sick’: Black rag dolls made to ‘slam into walls’ pulled from shelves over racism complaints (PHOTO)
© Assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight / Facebook
A ‘disturbing’ black rag doll designed to make kids ‘feel better’ by slamming it against a wall to vent their anger has been pulled from New Jersey stores after outcry.

The ‘Feel Better Doll’ is a black smiling rag doll with multi-colored hair styled like dreadlocks, and bears instructions to “slam” the stuffed toy “whenever things don’t go well and you want to hit the wall and yell.”

The dolls were pulled from three retailers in New Jersey, including one in Bayonne that withdrew about 1,000 dolls after complaints from local legislator Angela McKnight. 

Also on rt.com ‘Golliwogs for rich people’: Prada pulls ‘racist’ dolls following outrage (PHOTOS)

McKnight, a Democratic assemblywoman, visited the store after seeing an outraged post on social media, and described the dolls as “offensive and disturbing on so many levels”.

“It is clearly made in an inappropriate representation of a black person and instructs people to ‘slam’ and ‘whack’ her,” McKnight said in a Facebook post. “To have a product depict or teach children that it is OK to hit another child, regardless of race, in order to feel good is sick.”

Ricky Shah, the president of One Dollar Zone, apologized for the dolls and said they had “somehow slipped through the cracks”.

Also on rt.com ‘Back to school necklaces’: Outcry after Long Island school posts bizarre noose poster

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies