‘Golliwogs for rich people’: Prada pulls ‘racist’ dolls following outrage (PHOTOS)

High-end fashion label Prada has said it will recall a controversial line of toys after it faced a barrage of criticism and cries of racism for the blackface-like characters.

The luxury brand found itself embroiled in controversy after its Pradamalia line of collectibles was released featuring two monkey-like characters with black skin and large lips called Otto and Toto.

The $550 figurines resemble blackface dolls like golliwogs, as many social media users were quick to point out.

Prada responded to the outpouring of anger by issuing an apology of sorts, saying it would withdraw the characters at the center of the controversy from circulation.

READ MORE: Investigation underway as Scottish footballer dresses in ‘blackface’ for party

“The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre,” Prada said in a statement. “They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery.”

[1/2] #Prada Group abhors racist imagery. The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. — PRADA (@Prada) December 14, 2018 [2/] #Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery. In this interest we will withdraw the characters in question from display and circulation. — PRADA (@Prada) December 14, 2018

However, a social media user pointed out that soon after releasing the announcement, the company shared an advertisement for the Pradamalia line.

45 minutes after this “apology” you posted an advert for the #Pradamalia collection. You’re still profiting off the imagery. Pull it all. Hire black women. Donate to equitable causes. You messed up, big time. — Anita Smithson (@anitalynns) December 14, 2018

The public outrage was sparked when New York attorney Chinyere Ezie shared a Facebook post about seeing the dolls she described as modern blackface displayed in Prada’s SoHo boutique in New York. Blackface characters were long used to stereotype, mock and dehumanize black people.

Here’s that mythical creature, Sambo the tambourine man! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/d5wP4eSu1h — Darrien Gipson (@DarrienGipson) December 15, 2018

Not everyone felt the outrage was fair, and some defended Prada, saying the blackface resemblance was unintentional. Others felt people were being too sensitive and that the dolls are not racist.

The line features seven characters, including one that looks like a dog, and another that resembles an octopus.

Have you heard of apophenia? Patternicity? Are you aware humans evolved to recognize patterns even when they aren't necessarily there?



Just because you see a pattern doesn't make it another's intent or responsibility. Sometimes it means your own mind has fixated on it. — Smark (@smarkofthebeast) December 14, 2018 Irony -people here don't have a problem with hip hop & rap thriving on the N-word over & over. I find that word disturbing. Should sock monkeys be banned as well? Saying #prada thought this was #blackface & did it on purpose is immature. If #Minaj carried this it would sell huge. — Patrick (@PTrain86) December 15, 2018 The @Prada statement should’ve read:



“Monkeys are not black ppl & black ppl are not monkeys. Anyone who connects the2 has a psychological problem”.



And the dolls remain.



The only ppl who see these things r liberals



bc liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/yYfRLhtSqJ — Brandon Straka (The Unsilent Minority) (@usminority) December 14, 2018

A number of social media users pointed out that if the company had more black people working there, the issue would have been flagged before the caricatures in question reached production.

SHAME ON YOU! What a disgusting display! Obviously you have no black employees on the design team. Who approved this?! #BoycottPrada#thisshitisnotcute — BrklynBabe39 (@BrklynBabe39) December 14, 2018 Did not ONE of your black employees clue you in as to why this might not go over well? Do you even have any at the decision making level? — K. (@MagicCityKitty_) December 14, 2018 How many people of color are on your final approving design team. I’m willing to bet it’s zero. Please. Prove me wrong. — scotia626 (@scotia626) December 14, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!