HomeWorld News

‘Golliwogs for rich people’: Prada pulls ‘racist’ dolls following outrage (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
‘Golliwogs for rich people’: Prada pulls ‘racist’ dolls following outrage (PHOTOS)
© Stephanie de Sakutin/ AFP
High-end fashion label Prada has said it will recall a controversial line of toys after it faced a barrage of criticism and cries of racism for the blackface-like characters.

The luxury brand found itself embroiled in controversy after its Pradamalia line of collectibles was released featuring two monkey-like characters with black skin and large lips called Otto and Toto.

The $550 figurines resemble blackface dolls like golliwogs, as many social media users were quick to point out.

Prada responded to the outpouring of anger by issuing an apology of sorts, saying it would withdraw the characters at the center of the controversy from circulation.

READ MORE: Investigation underway as Scottish footballer dresses in ‘blackface’ for party

“The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre,” Prada said in a statement. “They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery.”

However, a social media user pointed out that soon after releasing the announcement, the company shared an advertisement for the Pradamalia line.

The public outrage was sparked when New York attorney Chinyere Ezie shared a Facebook post about seeing the dolls she described as modern blackface displayed in Prada’s SoHo boutique in New York. Blackface characters were long used to stereotype, mock and dehumanize black people.

Not everyone felt the outrage was fair, and some defended Prada, saying the blackface resemblance was unintentional. Others felt people were being too sensitive and that the dolls are not racist.

The line features seven characters, including one that looks like a dog, and another that resembles an octopus.

A number of social media users pointed out that if the company had more black people working there, the issue would have been flagged before the caricatures in question reached production.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies