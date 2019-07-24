Robert Mueller testifies to Congress about Russiagate probe (WATCH LIVE)

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Despite claims that the probe would lead to high-level indictments that would end Trump’s presidency, Mueller’s probe failed to unearth any evidence of Trump’s inner circle conspiring with Russia. The investigation’s deflating findings, however, have not prevented Democrats from pressing for the president’s impeachment.

