 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Robert Mueller testifies to Congress about Russiagate probe (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 12:31 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 13:20
Get short URL
Robert Mueller testifies to Congress about Russiagate probe (WATCH LIVE)
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Jim Bourg
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Despite claims that the probe would lead to high-level indictments that would end Trump’s presidency, Mueller’s probe failed to unearth any evidence of Trump’s inner circle conspiring with Russia. The investigation’s deflating findings, however, have not prevented Democrats from pressing for the president’s impeachment.

Also on rt.com Must-see or much ado? Mueller testimony in Congress to rehash ‘Russiagate’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies