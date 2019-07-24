Trump rejects Mueller testimony, demands he ‘investigates the investigators’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 14:27 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 14:48
FILE PHOTO © AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM
US President Donald Trump has ridiculed Robert Mueller during the former special counsel’s testimony to Congress, arguing the investigator led a “witch hunt” in his collusion probe and failed to investigate the right officials.

The president launched the attack in a string of tweets on Wednesday morning.

“Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter [Strzok], Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF…?” President Trump said, referring to a series of high profile figures in Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation.

“Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back ... they call It Obstruction? Wrong!” the president continued, adding “Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

President Trump also said he did not believe that Mueller’s lawyer should be allowed to assist him with his congressional testimony, stating“It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers.”

The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!

Mueller testified to Congress on Wednesday morning, fielding questions from lawmakers about his two-year-long investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. While the special counsel could find no evidence of a conspiracy, Democrats quickly shifted from “collusion” to the claim that the president obstructed Mueller’s probe, and have continued to call for additional investigations.

