One hearing down, ‘Shifty Schiff’ to go: Trump mocks Democrat Intelligence Chairman

As former Special Counsel sat down to his second Congressional hearing of the day, President Donald Trump mocked House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, calling him an “embarrassment to our country.”

“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!”

That Trump would directly insult Schiff is no surprise. Since assuming leadership of the House Intelligence Committee in January, Schiff has continually pushed the ‘Russiagate’ investigation, even after Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the runup to the 2016 election. Trump has leveled some of his most base insults at Schiff, dubbing him “little Adam Schitt” late last year.

Schiff kicked off Wednesday’s hearing with another dose of his trademark Russia trutherism. Though Trump was not guilty of any “provable crime,” Schiff said, he was still culpable of the (moral crimes) of “disloyalty to country,”“greed,” and “lies, lots of lies.”

“Lies about a gleaming tower in Moscow and lies about talks with the Kremlin,” Schiff expounded. “Lies about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and lies about efforts to fire you, Mr. Mueller, and lies to cover it up.” Though Schiff laid out a litany of lies, President Trump has disputed every such accusation against him.

“That is where your report ends, Mr. Mueller,” Schiff concluded. “With a scheme to cover up, obstruct and deceive every bit as systematic and pervasive as the Russian disinformation campaign itself, but far more pernicious since this rot came from within.”

Mueller’s report ends with ten examples of potential obstruction of justice, but no criminal charge against Trump. Over the course of Wednesday’s hearings, Democrats have pressed Mueller to admit that he declined to charge Trump due to longstanding Justice Department policy and nothing more, while Republicans have savaged the former prosecutor for outlining “potential crimes” and refusing to completely exonerate Trump, moves they say violate the presumption of innocence.

