Child abuse? Outrage as US Army posts VIDEO of baby in helmet singing military song

The US Army has once again misjudged the internet, after apparently thinking it would be cute to post a video of small boy decked out in camouflage singing the military branch’s official anthem. The Twitterati thought otherwise.

In a failed attempt to drum up enthusiasm for the organization’s “birthday” on June 14, the US Army decided to share a clip of a small boy singing ‘The Army Goes Rolling Along,’ the military’s official song, on Twitter.

Wearing an army combat helmet and clad in camouflage face paint, the youngster is heard singing: “Proud of all we have done / Fighting till the battle’s won / And the Army Goes Rolling Along.”

“The best thing you’ll see today,” the US Army suggested in its ill-fated tweet.

The best thing you'll see today. Let's hear you sing the Army song. #ArmyBdaypic.twitter.com/ifYyOBzB02 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2019

The Twitterati were merciless in their replies, with several netizens expressing concern for the child’s wellbeing.

looks like child abuse. — Kamala Harris is a Cop (@BethLynch2020) June 15, 2019

Lord please shield this baby. Adults are insane — Leshondra (@LeshondraHeron) June 15, 2019

The video’s caption was also heavily criticized and inspired an alternative text, which highlighted the millions of children killed, displaced and traumatized by war.

very cute. here’s a better caption though: in the last decade 2 million beautiful children like him have been killed, 5 million disabled, 12 million left homeless, 10 million psychologically traumatized and 1 million left orphaned in war. — your own personal jesus (@Kappa_Kappa) June 15, 2019

As usual, Twitter’s snarkiest minds mobilized to mock the army’s celebratory tweet. One curious social media user inquired as to whether the small boy would be “fighting” for the usual natural resources, or perhaps something more baby-specific.

Will he go for baby oil or just the regular? — Bakr (@BMaghrbi) June 14, 2019

However, there were still a handful of supportive comments – buried under the avalanche of negative reactions – praising the video as “cute.”

This isn’t the first time that the US Army has suffered the wrath of the Twitterati. Last month, the military branch asked Twitter users to share how serving in the army has “impacted” them.

From damaged mental health and suicide, friends lost to war, post-traumatic stress (PTSD), nightmares and life-changing injuries, almost none of the responses were positive.

