You REALLY want to know? US Army asks members how serving ‘impacted’ them, gets schooled in replies

The US Army probably expected an influx of patriotic replies when it asked for testimonies about people’s service. Instead, Twitter offered disturbing stories of debilitating injuries, mental health problems and suicide.

It all began with a a video of a soldier who told the camera he joined to serve "something greater than myself." The army, the featured soldier said, had given him the opportunity to "give to others" and better himself "as a man and a lawyer."

How has serving impacted you? — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 23, 2019

The Army then made the mistake of asking Twitter at large for their thoughts.

That was where the patriotism ended. The account was quickly inundated with responses from former service members and their families — and they make for some seriously disturbing reading.

From damaged mental health and suicide, friends lost to war, post-traumatic stress (PTSD), nightmares and life-changing injuries, almost none of the responses were positive.

didn't serve but my best friend was USAF. Came back depressed with a drinking problem under age 21, and killed himself a year later — 𝒥𝒶𝓎 (@C0rpsePimp) May 24, 2019

lemme think



I didn’t serve but my brother did

he never went to war but still shot himself in the head so — penni on the move (@Pennijj) May 24, 2019

“Three generations of emotional trauma and instability.”

Three generations of emotional trauma and instability. — 🌹 MK Ulta 💋💄💅 (@SNCCiMinaj) May 24, 2019

“...the 4th of July is a nightmare…”

I've been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD. I'm almost obsessed with cleaning, I hate crowds, the 4th of July is a nightmare.. — Montag451 (@JasonRoss70) May 24, 2019

“...omnipresent feeling that I've taken part in great evil and been truly duped.”

Best friend killed himself, PTSD from Iraq, daily anxiety, chronic depression, nightmares, omnipresent feeling that I've taken part in great evil and been truly duped. — Henry Stamper (@cigarettes4kids) May 24, 2019

“I can’t pick up my kids from my back pain.”

I can’t pick up my kids from my back pain — Captain First Class Dastardly (@hbadger26) May 24, 2019

“I’m filled with rage at all times.”

I’m filled with rage at all times, I drink too much, and if I ran into Dick Cheney on the street I would end up in prison for a long time — Winstrol mandela (@WinstrolM) May 24, 2019

“Debilitating alcoholism.”

Debilitating alcoholism — Sturm (@wvrginyn) May 24, 2019

For one former member, serving showed him "how f*cked up our system truly is" and guided him "down the path to socialism."

But at least serving showed me how fucked our system truly is and helped guide me down the path to Socialism. So I can at least thank my service for one thing. — Drew Turner (@DrewTurner73) May 24, 2019

One commenter responded that he had "refused to fight in illegal wars for our empire," adding that judging by the rest of the replies, it seemed that he had "made the right choice."

I refused to fight in illegal wars for our empire. Judging by the comments I just spent 20 minutes scrolling through and reading I made the right choice. Fuck man. I love all of you and wish you the best of luck and may you find happiness. — LedZep1 (@Zep1Led) May 24, 2019

Another sombre reply came from a user who asked the army to read the replies and then consider whether there was any “good reason” for the US to go to war with Iran.

Read these replies and consider weather there’s a good reason why we need to go to war with Iran — worlds drunkest pope (@MaxTweetFuckYou) May 24, 2019

...while other users just pointed out that the Twitter exercise hadn’t exactly gone as planned.

that didn’t go the way you expected huh — abdul (@Advil) May 24, 2019

I’m not sure this thread went the way you expected...😬 — Me (@MyOzFeed) May 24, 2019

