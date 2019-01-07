'Don't vote for that ni***' Snoop Dogg trashes Trump in message to government workers

Snoop Dogg has pulled no punches calling on federal employees forced to work without pay or stay home due to the government shutdown to remember the ordeal when they vote in 2020. "Don't vote for that ni***," the rapper said.

In an expletive-ridden Instagram rant, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., said that anyone who would vote to reelect Donald Trump US President in two years are "some stupid motherf***ers."

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

"When the sh*t get back on and y'all get y'all jobs back and it's time to vote, don't vote for that ni***. Please don't. Look what he do. He just don't give a f**k," the rapper, an outspoken critic of Trump, said.

The rapper accused Trump of not caring for his base, the American working class, by bringing the government into shutdown, that has already become the third-longest on the record and is forcing thousands of government workers to survive without paychecks for a third week in a row.

"Y'all honest, blue-collar, hard-working people and suffering. So if he don't care about y'all, he really don't give a f**k about us. So f**k him too, and f**k everybody down with Donald Trump. I said it," the rapper said, before wrapping up his tirade with another F-bomb.

The comments' section under the post immediately became an arena of fierce debate. While most commentators appeared to share the rapper's viewpoint, some pointed out that he was nowhere to be seen when the shutdown happened under former President Barack Obama. Others cited achievements by the Trump administrations in his defense, while blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

"The government was shut down for 16 days in 2013 don't be talking s*** until 16 days ended. I'm not a Democrat or Republican I just hate people who don't know facts," @daveruns4pizza wrote.

"Snoop, much love, always, but black unemployment is at an all time low. C'mon my n**ga," another said.

"Ok, snoop you're my favorite celebrity influence besides Brian Shaw (4 time WSM) but goddammit don't insult the president for doing things he's not doing," another commentator wrote.

The talks between Trump and the Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate have stalled, with more than 800,000 workers, either furloughed or working without pay, continued to be affected by the shutdown across nine departments.

A round of talks led by Vice President Mike Pence has so far resulted in no breakthrough, with Trump saying on Sunday that "the shutdown could end tomorrow or go on a long time." Trump, who said that he proposes a "steel barrier" rather than "a concrete wall," said that he hopes for "some very serious talks" in the first half of the coming week.

Saturday's Instagram tirade is far from Snoop Dogg's first foray into politics. In November last year, the rapper, who is a well-known advocate for marijuana legalization, smoked a joint in front of the White House, documenting the whole stunt and uploading it on Instagram. In the video, Snoop is sitting on a bench, greeting fans and cursing Trump using fairly the same expletives.

A Trump clown has also starred in the rapper's 'Lavender' music video, where he points a toy gun at him. The 2017 clip did not escape the US President's attention, who called Snoop's career "failing".

The 47-year-old frequently spars with his fellow rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West. In October, he bad-mouthed Kanye, referring to him as "Uncle Tom. Ass n**ga."

