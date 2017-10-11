Eminem rips into Trump at BET Hip Hop Awards (VIDEO)

Rap artist Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, went after President Donald Trump, calling him a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” among other things in a freestyle rap cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In the four-minute acapella rap Tuesday night, Eminem insulted Trump for his tweets, his response to Puerto Rico and the attention he gives to the NFL, and much more.

Eminem even went after Trump supporters and said they would have to make a choice between him or the president.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line — you’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f*** you,” Eminem fumed.

Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, who’s also famous for being the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, simply thanked Eminem for his words of support.

Fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, who has had a mixed relationship with Trump over the years, commended Eminem with some colorful language Tuesday night.

Snoop to Eminem: “Always knew you was a real n***a.” pic.twitter.com/mICyI7qLrt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 11, 2017

Eminem scored a lot of points with those on the political left, but not everyone was blown away by his cypher.

After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan.



Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017

Eminem’s outrage didn’t impress journalist Max Blumenthal, who essentially sighed at the rapper’s mainstream liberal politics.

Eminen says he loves the military, defends John McCain, gives Obama props. The Trump era turned even Marshall Mathers into a boring liberal. https://t.co/UQykKIePed — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 11, 2017

Comedian Heather Anne Campbell did compliment Eminem on a “good job,” but not before noting that he himself has spent years “saying inflammatory things,” only to be upset with Trump for doing the same thing.